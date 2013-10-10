The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Italian government on Wednesday approved emergency
measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit this year inside
the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of national output.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases August
industrial output data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term
bills, maturing on Oct. 14, 2014.
A new seven-year government bond that debuted on Wednesday
will provide Italy's Treasury with a valuable tool to spread out
its debt offer next year, when redemptions will rise by nearly a
quarter to 191 billion euros.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company is considering a sale of its 67
percent stake in Brazilian mobile carrier Tim Participacoes
in a bid to reduce its heavy debt, said a person
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA-SAI
The Italian insurer has started selling off its stake in
investment bank Mediobanca, as demanded by the country's
competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of
debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI.
Italy's Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had
concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank
Mediobanca.
ERG
The energy company agreed on Wednesday to sell its remaining
stake in the ISAB oil refinery in Sicily to complete its
transformation into a renewable energy company.
ALITALIA
Italy's troubled national carrier needs a 300 million euro
capital increase and a 200 million euro credit line from banks
to secure its future, a trade union official said on Wednesday
after a meeting with the company.
Alitalia holds board meeting on Thursday.
MAIRE TECNIMONT, SALINI
Italy's Maire Tecnimont said on Wednesday it has finalized
the sale to builder Salini of a 40 percent indirect stake in the
project company for the construction of the Copenhagen metro.
The deal is worth 15 million euros.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola will attend conference in
Rome on Thursday.
VERSACE
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among
potential bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house
Versace, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
ANTICHI PELLETTIERI
The company said a debt restructuring ordered by an Italian
court has started on Wednesday.