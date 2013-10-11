The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Industry Ministry holds meeting on Termini Imerese and Finmeccanica units Ansaldo.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases September final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.750-1.250 billion euros Euribor-linked bonds maturing 2018; 3.0-3.5 billion euros 3-three year BTPs at 2.75 percent coupon; 0.750-1.250 billion euros 15-year BTPs at 4.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA

The Italian government offered financial support to struggling Alitalia through the country's postal services group but said it wanted the airline to implement deep strategy changes and current investors to join a life-saving capital increase.

The company holds a board meeting on Friday to discuss the rescue plan.

Alitalia, the Italian national airline that has made a profit only a few times in its 67-year history, once again risks collapsing as the government scrambles to find * Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is ready to replace any domestic routes Alitalia may decide to give up on, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told Il Corriere della Sera in an interview.

ITALIAN BANKS

The governor of the Bank of Italy has summoned the heads of UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI Banca, Banco Popolare and Mediobanca for a meeting on Nov. 4 that "does not look routine" given that the criteria for the ECB's asset quality review should be published next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Creditor banks have sent a letter to the management of the Monte Paschi Foundation asking what its plans are regarding 350 million euros of debt it needs to repay, Il Corriere della Sera said. They asked when the Foundation will start part of its shares in the bank to repay the loan, the paper said.

* BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank's management board will discuss on Friday the draft governance reform that has already been sent to the Bank of Italy, Il Corriere della Sera said. It will not suggest conversion of the cooperative bank into a joint stock company but will give more power to investors, the paper said.

FIAT

Chrysler confirmed on Thursday investments totaling $1.249 billion in two Saltillo, Mexico facilities to produce commercial vehicles and a new line of engines.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is likely to decide on former chairman Franco Beranbe's successor on Nov. 7, when its board meets to discuss a new business plan, a source close to the matter said.

TRUE ENERGY WIND

True Energy Wind, small-sized wind-aeolic plants company, debuts on AIM segment of Borsa Italiana.