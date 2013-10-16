The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS AND BUDGET LAW
The Italian cabinet on Tuesday approved a 2014 budget
containing tax and spending cuts aimed at stimulating the
recession-bound economy while keeping the budget deficit inside
the European Union's 3 percent of output ceiling.
The Italian Senate is unlikely to vote on expelling
centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament over his
tax fraud conviction until at least November, an official in the
media tycoon's People of Freedom (PDL) party said on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC DATA
National statistics institute ISTAT releases August foreign
trade data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
* FIAT
A surge in UK auto sales and an extra working day boosted
Europe's new car market in September, providing fresh evidence
that demand is slowly bottoming out after plumbing lows not seen
in over 20 years.
INTESA SANPAOLO, ALITALIA
The bank said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76 million
euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia's 300-million euro capital
increase.
* ALITALIA
The Italian airline will ground 20 planes on its short and
medium-haul routes and cut some loss-making national and
European routes, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The company's value has
been set at 50 million euros, the paper added.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris told an Egyptian news site on
Monday he didn't see any value in what the Italian phone company
would do now as a reason for boosting its short positions on the
stock to 1.6 percent of Telecom's capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Market watchdog Consob has fined the bank 300,000 euros for
belatedly providing incomplete information to the regulator in
April and July 2012, when the lender's new management was
already in place.
* Italy's economy ministry, which is responsible for the
oversight on banking foundation, will urge Fondazione Monte dei
Paschi to quickly sell a 10 percent stake in the lender, Italian
daily La Repubblica reported.
* BANCA CARIGE
A power clash inside the lender's top shareholder - a
charitable foundation that owns 47 percent of Banca Carige -
could even result in the decision of the Bank of Italy to put
the mid-tier lender under special administration, La Repubblica
reported.
PARMALAT
Sofil, the investment vehicle of the family controlling
Parmalat's main owner Lactalis, has increased its stake in the
Italian company by 0.77 percent, according to a filing to the
Italian bourse. According to Consob's website, Sofil last had
83.3 percent in Parmalat.
MEDIOBANCA, GEMINA, RCS MEDIA GROUP
The investment bank has sold a 1.3 percent stake in Gemina,
of which it now holds around 10 percent. Mediobanca has also
sold a 0.47 percent holding in RCS Mediagroup,
according to filings to the Italian bourse.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................