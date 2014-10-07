The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The Italian government is to call a confidence vote on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's labour reform plans, sources said on Monday, angering leftist members of his Democratic Party who are against moves to ease restrictions on firing workers. * PM Renzi meets with trade unions and employers lobby Confindustria on Tuesday morning to discuss the labour market reform.

GENERAL

Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin speaks before Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs committees on Ebola disease propagation (0715 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases September data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank is likely to decide with whom to enter exclusive talks for the sale of its bad loan unit this week, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. One source added the decision could be as soon as Tuesday.

HERA, A2A, ACEA

The Italian government is working to include a series of measures aimed at encouraging consolidation of the country's local utilities in the Stability Pact programme it plans to introduce in October, the deputy industry minister said on Monday.

FIAT

The car maker said on Monday that the merger to create Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be effective as of Oct. 12 after no creditor had opposed the deal and all conditions had been met.

Brazil's automobile production recovered in September to its strongest in 11 months but carmakers kept cutting jobs as weak sales showed little sign of reversing a year-long slump.

TELECOM ITALIA

The expected departure this week of infrastructure fund F2i head Vito Gamberale should pave the way for a sale to Telecom Italia of the 53.8 percent stake F2i holds in Metroweb Italia, the holding controlling fibre optic network provider Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The paper cited Metroweb Italia CEO Alberto Trondoli as saying that a tie-up with Telecom Italia "would make a lot of sense," though he added he was not sure F2i had "a definite plan to sell."

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank is likely to appoint as board members on Thursday representatives of key shareholders Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual, Il Sole 24 Ore said. David Martinez may be named to represent Fintech and Roberto Isolani BTG Pactual, the paper added.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Monday its total net inflows stood at 234 million euros ($295 million) in September.

TERNA

CEO Matteo Del Fante speaks before Senate Industry Committee (1230 GMT).

BARILLA

The pasta maker holds its annual stakeholder meeting with Group Deputy Chairman Paolo Barilla (0800 GMT).

