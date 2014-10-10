The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Moody's and DBRS due to review their ratings on Italy.

ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Germany, France and Italy must focus on public investment to boost economic growth, the European Union's incoming top official responsible for growth and jobs said on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (365 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

* Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said on Thursday it would decide by next week whether to go ahead with the sale of its bad loans unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) .

MEDIOLANUM * Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Friday it had been told by the Bank of Italy that it must sell the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

Fininvest has a stake of around 30 percent in Mediolanum. In a statement it said the Bank of Italy, in agreement with insurer regulator IVASS, had told it to sell the portion of its Mediolanum stake exceeding 9.9 pct.

INTERCOS

Italian cosmetics company Intercos abandoned its public share offering on Thursday, blaming deteriorating financial market conditions that have forced other companies across Europe to re-think their listing plans.

EXOR, FIAT

Italian holding company Exor, a key investor in car maker Fiat, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros ($304 million) of a bond issue maturing in June 2017. * Exor will have around 46.5 percent in the combined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, La Repubblica said on Friday.

TERNIENERGIA

Holds bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday said it had appointed two representatives from the bank's key investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual, to its management board.

FINECOBANK

Italian online bank Finecobank said on Thursday its net inflows were 156 million euros in September, bringing total inflows in the first eight months of this year to 2.77 billion euros.

EATALY

Italian upmarket food chain Eataly plans to open its first London food hall in September 2016 in a joint venture with British department store Selfridges, its chief executive said, en route to a planned stock market listing in 2017.

