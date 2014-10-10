The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Moody's and DBRS due to review their ratings on Italy.
ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).
Germany, France and Italy must focus on public investment to
boost economic growth, the European Union's incoming top
official responsible for growth and jobs said on Thursday.
DEBT
Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (365
days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
* Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said on Thursday
it would decide by next week whether to go ahead with the sale
of its bad loans unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB)
.
MEDIOLANUM
* Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, said on Friday it had been told by the Bank
of Italy that it must sell the bulk of its stake in asset
manager Mediolanum.
Fininvest has a stake of around 30 percent in Mediolanum. In
a statement it said the Bank of Italy, in agreement with insurer
regulator IVASS, had told it to sell the portion of its
Mediolanum stake exceeding 9.9 pct.
INTERCOS
Italian cosmetics company Intercos abandoned its public
share offering on Thursday, blaming deteriorating financial
market conditions that have forced other companies across Europe
to re-think their listing plans.
EXOR, FIAT
Italian holding company Exor, a key investor in car maker
Fiat, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros
($304 million) of a bond issue maturing in June 2017.
* Exor will have around 46.5 percent in the combined Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, La Repubblica said on Friday.
TERNIENERGIA
Holds bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday said it had appointed
two representatives from the bank's key investors, Fintech
Advisory and BTG Pactual, to its management board.
FINECOBANK
Italian online bank Finecobank said on Thursday its net
inflows were 156 million euros in September, bringing total
inflows in the first eight months of this year to 2.77 billion
euros.
EATALY
Italian upmarket food chain Eataly plans to open its first
London food hall in September 2016 in a joint venture with
British department store Selfridges, its chief executive said,
en route to a planned stock market listing in 2017.
