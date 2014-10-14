The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday promised sweeping tax and spending cuts to help boost growth and jobs next year, as the European Commission considers whether to reject his budget plan for reducing debt too slowly. * Italian lender CDP will sign an agreement with China Development Bank to make joint investments for up to 3.8 billion euros, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The paper also said Italian strategic fund FSI would ink a deal with China Investment Corporation on Tuesday when China's prime minister meets Italy's PM Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT); August industrial product import prices (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES * LUXOTTICA

Luxottica Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio on Monday took over management of the company he founded half a century ago after the world's biggest eyewear maker by sales lost its second chief executive in as many months.

Nicoletta Zampillo, the wife of Luxottica's chairman, told Corriere della Sera she was not insisting on getting a stake in Delfin, the holding company that owns a majority stake in the eyewear company. In an interview with the paper she said a decision on the issue would be taken by her husband. She also denied she wanted a place on the company's board for her son Leonardo Maria.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Investors cautiously greeted the Wall Street debut on Monday of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a move that shifts the carmaker's center of gravity away from Italy and caps a decade of canny dealmaking and tough restructuring by Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne.

* EXOR

The holding company of the Agnelli family could spend up to 3 billion euros on a possible acquisition as it seeks to boost its portfolio, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. As Exor previously said, it would look at companies based in Europe or the United States, but with strong presence in emerging markets.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway company Atlantia will put up for sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma this year as part of plans to cut its holding in ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on Monday.

* ENEL

Italy's biggest utility company Enel will cut the amount set aside to buy out minority investors of its subsidiaries in a new business plan that will be unveiled in March, two sources close to the plan said.

The Italian government has hired broker Equita as advisor on the sale of a 5 percent stake in the energy company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INDESIT, WHIRLPOOL

European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.

FINMECCANICA

Chairman Giovanni De Gennaro and CEO Mauro Moretti informally speak before Senate Industry Committee (1100 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1130 GMT) and before Senate Public Works Committee (1300 GMT).

