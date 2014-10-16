The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy's cabinet approved a 2015 budget on Wednesday which reduces taxes by 18 billion euros, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Renzi said he believed conditions exist for the budget to be approved by the European Commission but was open to discussing any concerns the Commission may have.

On Thursday, Renzi chairs the 10th ASEM Summit of Heads of State and Government in Milan.

ECONOMY

Greece's partners in the euro believe Athens is changing its mind about giving up on their financial help next year and might ask for a credit line to replace funds from the IMF.

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases Q3 Italian economy poll (1320 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury conducts a bond swap operation offering a new BTP bond due Nov. 1, 2023, 9.0 percent coupon in exchange for the following bonds: BTP due Aug. 1, 2015, 3.75 percent coupon; CCTEU due Dec. 15, 2015; BTP due Feb. 1, 2017, 4.0 percent coupon; CCTEU due Oct. 15, 2017.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT CRDI.MI>

Holds board meeting on bids for its bad loan unit UniCredit Cr edit Management Bank (UCCMB) and may pick a preferred bidder for exclusive talks. Followed by press conference.

The bank has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 1.9 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to AnaCap Financial Partners as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet, the chief executive of Italy's biggest lender by assets said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's government is ready to consider using its 'golden powers' over strategically important sectors to spin off the phone group's fixed-line network, la Repubblica said citing political sources close to the government.

State holding CDP would initially take a 40 percent stake in the network company, and gradually increase its holding over three years in order to reach a majority ownership.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker said on Thursday it had appointed Ferrante Zileri as head of treasury and put Andrea Faina in charge of its financial services, replacing Antonio Picca Piccon who held both positions until he left the group.

ENEL

France's GDF Suez will not be making a binding offer for the assets German utility E.ON is planning to sell in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday. Enel is one of the players siad to be interested in the assets.

BB BIOTECH

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY

Holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

