The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

ASEM Summit of Heads of State and Government in Milan ends.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will chair a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The meeting will also include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Renzi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY

Economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan is confident that the European Union will approve the country's expansionary, tax-cutting 2015 budget, he said in an interview in business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

DEBT

Borrowing costs for some of the euro zone's most highly indebted southern states shot higher on Thursday, as fears of slowing economic growth wounded confidence that the European Central Bank could avert another debt crisis in the bloc.

Italy's head of Debt Management Office Maria Cannata attends a Bologna meeting hosted by think-tank Prometeia on Italian and global economic forecasts.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Any individual problems for Italian lenders that may be uncovered in a pan-European banking asset review will not pose a systemic risk for Italy, Federico Ghizzoni, the chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday.

Ghizzoni also said UniCredit would decide in the next few days with whom to continue talks for the sale of its UCCMB bad loans unit.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's market regulator Consob has decided to ban short selling in shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena during the Friday session after heavy losses on Thursday breached a 10 percent threshold.

FINMECCANICA, HITACHI

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi held a meeting with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the Milan foreign heads of state summit to discuss Finmeccanica's potential sale of its rail assets to Hitachi, including guarantees on employment and management, according to daily Corriere Della Sera.

ENEL

Slovak Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said he would seek to persuade the government to buy a stake in Slovenske Elektrarne, the country's leading power utility, from Italy's Enel to gain control and improve energy security.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday there was a possibility of an export quota being agreed with Russia for Fiat cars manufactured in Serbia.

AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, SOCIETA AEROPORTO TOSCANO GALILEO GALILEI DI PISA

The operators of the Pisa and Florence airports have approved the guidelines for a merger to create a Tuscan airport system, the two companies said in a joint statement.

BENI STABILI

Capital increase ends (started on Sept. 29).

IGD

Capital increase ends (started on Sept. 29).

