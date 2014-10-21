The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy's new six-year bond linked to domestic inflation and targeted at small investors, bagged orders of just under 3 billion euros on its first day on sale on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The ECB could ask from next month that Monte dei Paschi books its Alexandria and Santorini derivative deals at market value, generating new losses for nearly 600 million euros, la Repubblica reported citing rumors doing the rounds in Frankfurt's banking circles. The newspaper said it could not obtain a comment from Monte Paschi.

LUXOTTICA

Among the names that have appeared in the Italian press as possible candidates for the role of co-CEO in charge of markets at the eyewear group, some are ready to bet that the choice will fall on Marco Bizzarri, head of Kering's No.2 luxury brand by sales Bottega Veneta, Il Messaggero reported citing rumours. * A spokeswoman for Luxottica said on Monday the selection process for the new co-CEO was at an advanced stage and the group hoped to make an announcement soon.

ENI

Jefferies cuts price target to 15.50 euros; rating underperform * Raymond James cuts target price to 18.5 euros from 21.5 euros; rating outperform

* BANCA CARIGE

According to some newspapers, the bank holds a board meeting on Tuesday that could take a final decision on the sale of insurance assets to asset manager Apollo Management Holdings.

MEDIASET

Italy's soccer league has awarded international TV rights for top-flight Serie A games for 557 million euros for the next three seasons, almost 60 percent more than the previous auction, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Il Sole 24 Ore said there have been preliminary discussions with Britain's Global Radio and Spain's Kiss Fm and Atresmedia over the sale of the Italian company's radio stations RadioMonteCarlo, R105 and Virgin Radio.

SOGEFI

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................