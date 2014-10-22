The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks before Senate on EU Council meeting to be held on Oct. 24.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica could announce a new co-Chief Executive this week as the world's biggest eyewear maker tries to create a stable management team after the resignation of two chief executives in as many months, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

SOGEFI

Car parts maker Sogefi reported on Tuesday a net loss for the first nine months of the year, hit by weakness in South America and costs for restructuring in Europe, and said Chief Executive Guglielmo Fiocchi would leave the company.

POSTE ITALIANE

The planned sale of a stake in Italy's state-owned post office operator Poste Italiane, originally due to go through this year, is unlikely to be completed before the second half of 2015, an official close to the matter said on Tuesday without giving a reason for the delay.

ENI

Royal Dutch Shell said that, together with its partners Total and Eni, it had signed an agreement to sell their 45 percent stake in OML 18 to a consortium led by Canadian oil and gas company Mart Resources.

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP

The Italian coffee maker has postponed its public share offering until spring next year due to deteriorating market conditions, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO, TERNA

Italy's railways group values the power grid it is trying to sell to Terna at one billion euros, the chief executive of Ferrovie dello Stato told the Senate's industry committee.

ENEL

The shareholders of Spanish electricity firm Endesa have approved the sale of its Latin American assets to Italian parent group Enel and a related distribution of extraordinary cash dividends, which are expected to be paid out on Oct. 29, Enel said in a statement.

A2A

CEO Luca Valerio Camerano attends conference "MARTA 2027" (0800 GMT).

DIASORIN

Holds news conference to present new product (0900 GMT).

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Holds board meeting on Q3 results.

