POLITICS
The European Commission is discussing changes with Italy and
France to their 2015 draft budgets to avoid having to send back
the plans that break European Union rules, EU officials said on
Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases preliminary September non-UE trada flash data
(0800 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury will offer on Thursday the new 'BTP Italia'
inflation-linked bond to professional investors, after selling
4.6 billion euros of the six-year linker to small investors over
the previous three days.
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The world's largest eyewear group named a senior Procter &
Gamble manager as its new co-chief executive on Wednesday
seeking to solve a governance crisis after losing two chief
executives in the span of six weeks.
FEDRIGONI (IPO-FEDR.MI)
The Italian paper maker is struggling to fully cover its
public share offering with just one day to go before the order
book closes, one source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
AMPLIFON
The hearing aid group said on Wednesday it had reached an
agreement with U.S. group Starkey Hearing Technologies for
taking over 12 service centres in India. It also announced the
acquisition of 11 stores in Germany and six in France.
The company holds board meeting on Q3 results on Thursday.
* UNICREDIT
The bank has decided to enter exclusive talks to sell its
ban loan management unit UCCMB to a consortium comprising
Fortress Investment Group and Italian property firm
Prelios, Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica said. A
spokeswoman for UniCredit said that there was no decision yet on
whom to start exclusive talks with, but it would be "a matter of
hours."
* GTECH
The gaming company which is in the process of acquiring U.S.
rival IGT said on Thursday it planned to exercise an option to
buy back a 750 million euro bond due in 2016. It also convened
meetings for holders of two bonds due in 2018 and 2020 asking
them to approve certain matters in relation to the merger saying
it would exercise a call option otherwise.
* ENEL
E.ON is set to extend to Nov. 25 a deadline that
was set to expire at the startning of November for bidders to
submit offers for assets Italian unit E.ON Italia has put up for
sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* CIR
Energy company Sorgenia has reached a broad agreement to
sell renewable assets with an enterprise value of 240 million
euros to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, Il
Sole 24 Ore said adding there were still key details to be
agreed upon before finalising the deal.
Main currency report:...............................