POLITICS

Demonstrators from across Italy filled the streets of Rome on Saturday to protest against labour market reforms which the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has made a cornerstone of its policy.

Italy should be able to resolve its differences with the European Commission over the country's 2015 budget, which puts off debt-cutting targets previously agreed by Rome, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

ECONOMY

Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.

Ratings agency Fitch affirmed late on Friday its BBB+' rating on Italy with a stable outlook.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, CARIGE

Italy's third biggest lender faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding shortfall that could force it to seek a merger, after a European banking review revealed serious weak points in the Italian financial system. * The bank, which faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding shortfall after a European banking review, will not ask for additional state aid, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore. The lender is evaluating all options to plug the capital shortfall, even a tie-up, but it is not in talks with any potential partner, Viola said in the interview published on Monday. * The Tuscan-based lender has been approached by several interested parties and one possible bidder could be France's BNP Paribas, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Saturday it would sell only part of its majority stake in Telecom Argentina and the rest once the regulator approved its full sale to New York-based fund Fintech, owned by Mexican billionaire David Martinez.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has entered final phase talks to sell its debt recovery unit and a chunk of bad debt, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday, a move aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and freeing up funds for new lending.

BANCA CARIGE * The mid-sized bank will likely ink a deal on Monday with U.S. investor Apollo to sell its insurance units in a transaction that could be worth around 310 million euros, daily La Stampa said on Monday.

The lender said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros by selling new shares to investors after stress tests carried out by European authorities unveiled a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could find it tough to meet its 2014 profit guidance and may cut forecasts when it reports quarterly results next week as slowly recovering North America profit margins may fail to fully offset weakness in Europe and Latin America.

LUXOTTICA

Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, 79, sought to reassure employees in a letter last week that he would eventually take a step back after a recent management crisis put him back at the helm.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on Oct. 28).

CIR

Board meeting on Q3 results

IPOS

Italian eco-leather and special paper maker Favini said late on Friday it had postponed plans to list its shares on the Milan bourse due to unfavourable market conditions.

