The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases September data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 12.

The Treasury said it would issue a new 15-year benchmark BTPei bond indexed to euro zone inflation.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

The telecom incumbent's board will meet on October 16 to discuss a renewed proposal by the two shareholders of Metroweb, infrastructure fund F2i and state lender CDP's fund FSI, to reopen talks on the development of an ultra-broadband network, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

France's Vivendi could increase its stake in Telecom Italia to just under the mandatory public offer thrshold of 25 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa said.

BANCO POPOLARE, UBI, POPOLARE DI MILANO , POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Regional administrative court may rule on possible de-facto suspension of government reform forcing the country's 10 biggest mutual banks to convert into joint stock companies.

FINMECCANICA, DANIELI

Italian defence group Finmeccanica has signed an agreement to sell its Fata unit to engineering group Danieli, the two companies said in separate statements on Tuesday, without disclosing the value of the deal.

A2A

The utility said it had extended the period for exclusive talks with LGH until Nov. 6.

UNICREDIT

The bank's corporate governance committee has proposed appointing Aabar Investments CEO Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Hamed Al Mehairi as board member.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group said it had appointed Stefan Ketter as COO of the Latam region

United Auto Workers members are planning to strike at Fiat Chrysler's U.S. manufacturing plants as soon as Wednesday evening, threatening to bring manufacturing to a halt.

Brazil's battered auto industry took another hit in September as scarce credit and dismal consumer confidence kept buyers from showrooms and led manufacturers to widen projections for the full year to a 27.4 percent drop in sales.

BANCA GENERALI

The company reported total net inflows in September of 222 million euros.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The company said a shareholder meeting to vote on conversion of bank into joint stock company will take place in October 2016.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said a meeting for shareholders to vote on conversion into joint stock company will take place in the last four months of next year, though can happen earlier, if needed.

* ITALIAN POST OFFICE IPO

A decision on the price range of the post office's upcoming IPO could be made on Wednesday at a meeting of the government's privatisation committee that will include the post office's management as well as advisors and banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* DEA CAPITAL

Dea Capital and Palamon are gearing up to sell personal loan company Sigla Credit and have mandated PWC as adviser, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Private equity buyers could be interested, including Blackstone, it said.

FINECOBANK

The company said total net inflows in September amounted to 278 million euros.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Societe Generale raised its target price on the company to 26 euros from 24.5 euros and its recommendation to "hold" from "sell".

S.S. LAZIO

Supervisory board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................