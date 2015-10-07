The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases September data on European Central
Bank funding to Italian banks.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 12.
The Treasury said it would issue a new 15-year benchmark
BTPei bond indexed to euro zone inflation.
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA
The telecom incumbent's board will meet on October 16 to
discuss a renewed proposal by the two shareholders of Metroweb,
infrastructure fund F2i and state lender CDP's fund FSI, to
reopen talks on the development of an ultra-broadband network,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
France's Vivendi could increase its stake in Telecom Italia
to just under the mandatory public offer thrshold of 25 percent,
Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa said.
BANCO POPOLARE, UBI, POPOLARE DI MILANO
, POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, CREDITO
VALTELLINESE, POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Regional administrative court may rule on possible de-facto
suspension of government reform forcing the country's 10 biggest
mutual banks to convert into joint stock companies.
FINMECCANICA, DANIELI
Italian defence group Finmeccanica has signed an agreement
to sell its Fata unit to engineering group Danieli, the two
companies said in separate statements on Tuesday, without
disclosing the value of the deal.
A2A
The utility said it had extended the period for exclusive
talks with LGH until Nov. 6.
UNICREDIT
The bank's corporate governance committee has proposed
appointing Aabar Investments CEO Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Hamed Al
Mehairi as board member.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group said it had appointed Stefan Ketter as COO of the
Latam region
United Auto Workers members are planning to strike at Fiat
Chrysler's U.S. manufacturing plants as soon as Wednesday
evening, threatening to bring manufacturing to a
halt.
Brazil's battered auto industry took another hit in
September as scarce credit and dismal consumer confidence kept
buyers from showrooms and led manufacturers to widen projections
for the full year to a 27.4 percent drop in
sales.
BANCA GENERALI
The company reported total net inflows in September of 222
million euros.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The company said a shareholder meeting to vote on conversion
of bank into joint stock company will take place in October
2016.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said a meeting for shareholders to vote on
conversion into joint stock company will take place in the last
four months of next year, though can happen earlier, if
needed.
* ITALIAN POST OFFICE IPO
A decision on the price range of the post office's upcoming
IPO could be made on Wednesday at a meeting of the government's
privatisation committee that will include the post office's
management as well as advisors and banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* DEA CAPITAL
Dea Capital and Palamon are gearing up to sell personal loan
company Sigla Credit and have mandated PWC as adviser, Il Sole
24 Ore said. Private equity buyers could be interested,
including Blackstone, it said.
FINECOBANK
The company said total net inflows in September amounted to
278 million euros.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Societe Generale raised its target price on the company to
26 euros from 24.5 euros and its recommendation to "hold" from
"sell".
S.S. LAZIO
Supervisory board meeting on FY results.
Main currency report:...............................