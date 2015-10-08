The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Italy priced on Wednesday 3.5 billion euros of a new 15-year inflation-linked bond to offer a real yield of 1.269 percent.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 7 billion euros of one-year bills at auction on Oct. 12.

On Thursday, the Treasury announces the sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 13.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN COOPERATIVE BANKS

A landmark reform aimed at reducing the number of cooperative banks in Italy and making them more efficient has seen off its first legal challenge, sources said on Wednesday.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers said on Thursday they had reached a new tentative four-year labor agreement that averted a threatened strike of the automaker's U.S. operations.

The final prospectus for the initial public offering of luxury group Ferrari is read, Corriere della Sera said, adding that demand for luxury unit Ferrari was already four times the shares on offer.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

There is renewed talk of a possible alliance with Metroweb for the development of an ultra-broadband network that would involve infrastructure fund F2i, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's fund FSI and Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Messaggero said.

(*) ENI

Italian oil company Eni has received permission from Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority to extend the use of a service rig on its troubled Arctic Goliat oil field offshore Norway until Nov. 30, the regulator said on Thursday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo is seeking an adviser for the sale of a 4 percent stake in the Italian bank, an executive at banking foundation Compagnia di San Paolo said on Wednesday.

The foundation said in a statement later on Wednesday it was not speeding up the sale of a 4 percent stake in the bank, which it must complete within three years. (*) The lender could be interested in an acquisition of a wealth management asset but it's not a necessity foreseen within its industrial plan, Corriere della Sera quoted Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, chairman of the lender's supervisory board, as saying.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

The Italian publisher holds a board meeting on Thursday as tensions mount between CEO Pietro Scott Jovane and the company's directors following a deal on Sunday to sell book unit RCS Libri to rival Mondadori, several sources said on Wednesday. (*) Several papers said the tensions could lead to Scott Jovane's resignation.

IPO, POSTE ITALIANE

The final prospectus of the post office, including the price range, could be published. (*) La Repubblica said the price range could be set between 6-7 euros per share, while Milano Finanza speaks of a possible range of between 6.5-8.5 euros per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................