ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and
domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
DEBT
Italy priced on Wednesday 3.5 billion euros of a new 15-year
inflation-linked bond to offer a real yield of 1.269 percent.
The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 7 billion
euros of one-year bills at auction on Oct. 12.
On Thursday, the Treasury announces the sale of BTP bonds,
with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 13.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN COOPERATIVE BANKS
A landmark reform aimed at reducing the number of
cooperative banks in Italy and making them more efficient has
seen off its first legal challenge, sources said on Wednesday.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers said
on Thursday they had reached a new tentative four-year labor
agreement that averted a threatened strike of the automaker's
U.S. operations.
The final prospectus for the initial public offering of
luxury group Ferrari is read, Corriere della Sera said, adding
that demand for luxury unit Ferrari was already four times the
shares on offer.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
There is renewed talk of a possible alliance with Metroweb
for the development of an ultra-broadband network that would
involve infrastructure fund F2i, state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti's fund FSI and Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il
Messaggero said.
(*) ENI
Italian oil company Eni has received permission from
Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority to extend the use of a
service rig on its troubled Arctic Goliat oil field offshore
Norway until Nov. 30, the regulator said on
Thursday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo is seeking
an adviser for the sale of a 4 percent stake in the Italian
bank, an executive at banking foundation Compagnia di San Paolo
said on Wednesday.
The foundation said in a statement later on Wednesday it was
not speeding up the sale of a 4 percent stake in the bank, which
it must complete within three years.
(*) The lender could be interested in an acquisition of a wealth
management asset but it's not a necessity foreseen within its
industrial plan, Corriere della Sera quoted Gian Maria
Gros-Pietro, chairman of the lender's supervisory board, as
saying.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI
The Italian publisher holds a board meeting on Thursday as
tensions mount between CEO Pietro Scott Jovane and the company's
directors following a deal on Sunday to sell book unit RCS Libri
to rival Mondadori, several sources said on Wednesday.
(*) Several papers said the tensions could lead to Scott
Jovane's resignation.
IPO, POSTE ITALIANE
The final prospectus of the post office, including the price
range, could be published.
(*) La Repubblica said the price range could be set between 6-7
euros per share, while Milano Finanza speaks of a possible range
of between 6.5-8.5 euros per share.
