GENERAL
Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino resigned on Thursday following a
scandal over his credit card expenses that has dented the image
of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Moody's reviews sovereign debt rating on
Italy.
ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top
officials at leading Italian bank UniCredit under investigation
for allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the
Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the
prosecutors.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
* The final prospectus with the price range for the Ferrari
IPO could be published later on Friday. Strong demand for the
shares could push the valuation to 11 billion euros, Corriere
della Sera said. La Repubblica put the valuation at between 9-11
billion euros.
Workers outside the gates of a Fiat Chrysler plant here
greeted news early on Thursday of a new tentative agreement
between the automaker and the United Auto Workers skeptically,
giving an indication of the challenges the union may face in
getting the deal ratified by members.
The new proposed four-year contract for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV's U.S. unionized workers would over time
eliminate the much-maligned two-tier pay structure, allowing new
hires to reach top pay within eight years, sources said.
* MEDIASET
Subscribers at the group's pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium
totalled 1.815 million at the end of September, up 112,000 from
the end of June, it said on Friday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia will discuss strategic operations at its next
board meeting on October 16, the chairman of the company said on
Thursday without elaborating further.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's leading daily
Corriere della Sera, said on Thursday Pietro Scott Jovane had
decided to step down as CEO as of October 15.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank said on Thursday the board had deemed the chairman
Massimo Tononi to be independent as per Italian law, but added
he had not been assessed as independent under the bank's
articles of association.
EDISON, EDF
Italy will remain a key country for France's EDF and the
state-controlled utility wants to keep majority control of its
Italian unit Edison, EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy told
reporters on Thursday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The yellow pages company said on Thursday its new board of
directors had taken office, the governance structure defined and
Antonio Converti confirmed as managing director.
RHIAG (IPO-RHIA.MI)
U.S. buyout funds Blackstone and Bain Capital are looking to
place indicative offers for Italian car parts distributor Rhiag
in an attempt to derail its Milan listing, four sources familiar
with the matter said.
SORGENTE RES
Real estate group Sorgente Res IPO ends (1130 GMT).
WORLD DUTY FREE
Dufry ends full mandatory tender offer on World
Duty Free shares (1530 GMT).
IPO
POSTE ITALIANE
The company is expected to get the go-ahead from Consob to
its prospectus, which will include a price range for its planned
market listing.
