DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UBI BANCA

The bank is talking to domestic rival Banco Popolare among others about a possible tie-up; its shareholders on Saturday approved the lender's conversion into a joint-stock company, as required by a government reform of the sector that is expected to spur a wave of mergers between the country's lenders.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Ferrari's market debut on Wall Street is expected to take place on Oct. 21, several newspapers said on Sunday.

The group's luxury sportscar making unit Ferrari expects its U.S. initial public offering to be priced in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the company at up to $9.8 billion, it said on Friday.

U.S. union United Auto Workers' leaders on Friday approved a tentative four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI FCAU.N, sending the proposed pact to 40,000 workers for a ratification vote.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi's stake in the Italian phone company is a long-term investment because the French media group sees a positive outlook both for the company and Italy, Vivendi's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine was quoted as saying by Il Corriere della Sera on Monday. The goal of Vivendi is to create a global player based in Europe, Vivendi' CEO told Il Corriere, adding that the tie-up between Telecom Italia and the French company creates a group that bets on the convergence between media content and the telecom business.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy's treasury set a price range for the initial public offering of the post office that values it at up to 9.8 billion euros ($11 bln), in what will be the country's biggest privatisation in a decade.

The group starts the IPO roadshow in Milan on Monday. To end on October 22.

SAIPEM

A consortium of banks involved in Saipem's looming recapitalisation has drawn up a plan that includes 4.5 billion euros in new, medium-term financing and a cash call for 3.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. This should lower Saipem's net debt to 2.2-2.4 billion euros, it said, adding that under the plan Eni should transfer a stake of 15-20 percent in Saipem to state holding CDP's investment arm.

(*) ENI

Nomura raises the target price on the oil and gas group to 16 euros from 14 euros.

(*) ATLANTIA, UNIPOLSAI, INTESA SANPAOLO

The three groups could reap the biggest benefit should the Italian government decide to reduce the tax on company revenues (IRES) in 2016, Il Corriere said on Monday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's top management is aiming for a merger deal in 2017, Il Giornale wrote on Saturday. (*) The European Central Bank continues to believe the Tuscan bank needs a stronger partner, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI, BANCA GENERALI

Next spring the cooperative bank will list its shares on Milan's bourse at a price of around 10 euros, sharply down from a value of 62.5 euros at the beginning of this year, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Monday citing analysts.

Banca Generali is benefitting from the difficulties of Popolare Vicenza and Veneto Banca and is winning clients in the north-east part of Italy, Corriere said.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Swiss Dufry seen holding more than 93 percent of WDF after the tender offer, Reuters calculations show, putting WDF on track to be de-listed.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Capital increase starts; ends on Oct. 30.

WM CAPITAL

Capital increase starts; ends on Oct. 29.

