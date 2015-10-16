The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy presented a tax-cutting 2016 budget on Thursday that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said would boost economic recovery but which pushes European Union fiscal rules to the limit.

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday that a preliminary review it had conducted following a criminal probe into alleged mafia links among its executives had shown no wrongdoing and it reaffirmed its confidence in the officials.

TELECOM ITALIA

Argentina's telecoms regulator on Thursday nixed the sale of a 68 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to investment firm Fintech, the regulator AFTIC said in a statement.

The board of Telecom Italia meets on Friday to discuss possible fibre-optic investments as part of a plan sponsored by state lender CDP centred around fibre-optic group Metroweb.

(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Swiss Banca della Svizzera Italiana (BSI) is close to reaching a deal to buy Veneto Banca's listed unit Banca Intermobiliare, La Stampa reported.

(*) PRELIOS

The property group holds a shareholders meeting to approve a 66.5-million-euro capital increase and to appoint a new board.

Foreign funds such as Fortress, Apollo, Quantum Fund and Elliot together with real estate investor Colony are looking at the possibility to take a stake in the group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SAFILO

Italian prosecutors have ordered the "preventive seizure" of assets worth 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) from Roberto Vedovotto, former chief executive of eyewear group Safilo, as part of an investigation over alleged insider trading.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Starbucks and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be told next week that their tax deals breach EU state aid rules, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as EU regulators seek to crack down on tax avoidance across the bloc.

Argentina's automobile industry must improve its competitiveness in the wake of Brazil's currency devaluation and look for new markets in Europe and the Pacific, the president of Fiat Argentina Cristiano Rattazzi said on Thursday.

A2A

Montenegro and Italian utility A2A have agreed to extend for five years a contract on joint management of power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), Montenegro's economy minister said on Thursday.

A2A added later on Thursday that agreements in place since 2009 were extended until Dec. 15 to allow sufficient time to draft the new long-term accords.

ATLANTIA, AUTOSTRADE PER L'ITALIA

The board at Autostrade per l'Italia has approved the payment to parent and sole shareholder Atlantia of an interim dividend totaling around 335 million euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Supervisory and Management board meetings to examine new statute.

FINMECCANICA

Chief Executive Mauro Moretti strongly denied claims in Italian papers that he was running for the post of mayor of Rome, the company said in a statement.

PARMALAT

The Besnier family, via its investment vehicle Sofil, increased its stake in the dairy group to 87.23 pct, it said in a statement.

SORIN

Last day of trading on Milan's bourse (following merger and starting from Oct. 19 will be listed at NASDAQ and LSE as LivaNova).

