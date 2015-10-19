(In section on Italian banks corrects to read European Banking
ECONOMY
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address
at conference on "From Welfare to the Real Economy" (0830 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone company said on Friday it would resume
talks with the main shareholders of fibre optic company Metroweb
over plans to build a broadband network in Italy.
Quickly building a broadband network requires only one
private company working on the project, Telecom Italia CEO Marco
Patuano told La Repubblica on Saturday repeating he opposed
working together with rivals. Patuano also expressed confidence
that the sale of Telecom Italia's Argentinian unit would go
through despite a halt last week from Argentina's telecoms
regulator.
(*) Spain's Cellnex Telecom and Italian
infrastructure fund F2i are studying a joint investment to buy
from Telecom Italia a stake - which could be as high as 40
percent - in its tower unit INWIT, CorrierEconomia
said on Monday in an unsourced report.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari will price its
eagerly-awaited NYSE IPO this Tuesday after a whistle-stop
international roadshow compressed into seven days. The up to
$893.1 million of proceeds for parent FCA are predicated on
convincing investors it should be valued as a high-end luxury
brand rather than a carmaker.
A demand substantially higher than the size of the IPO offer
could allow Fiat to set a final price for Ferrari shares that is
20 percent higher than the top end of an initial price range of
$48-$52 a share, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.
POSTE ITALIANE IPO
The sale of Italy's national post office has received orders
for two and a half times the number of shares on offer four
working days before it closes, sources familiar with the matter
said on Saturday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Senior European bankers will attend a meeting in London at
the beginning of November at the European Banking Authority to
discuss the details of Europe-wide banking stress tests planned
for 2016, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.
Societe Generale is not interested in potential
M&A opportunities arising from the Italian banking sector, the
CEO of the French lender told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday when
asked about the need for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to find a partner and the impact of a reform of
cooperative banks.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, CARIGE
UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE
Banca Popolare di Milano's top executive Piero Giarda met on
Friday with Banca Carige's top investor Vittorio Malacalza for a
preliminary discussion about a possible tie-up between the two
cooperative lenders, Il Corriere said on Sunday in an unsourced
report. The paper also said that UBI Banca was making progress
in merger talks with Banco Popolare, adding an announcement
could arrive as early as Christmas.
ENI, SAIPEM
A consortium of Italian and foreign banks is working on a
8-billion-euro financial plan for oil contractor Saipem that
will likely be approved by Oct. 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday in an unsourced report. The plan comprises a
3.5-billion-euro capital increase and credit lines totalling 4.5
billion euros, it said. Banks have asked Saipem investor Eni and
prospective shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to guarantee a
significant part of the planned rights issue, it added.
(*) Saipem is looking to refinance through credit lines and
bond issues some 3 billion euros of its debt, la Repubblica
Affari&Finanza said on Monday. The paper also mentions a cash
call of at least 3 billion euros.
Main currency report:...............................