The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
(*) The EU will not reject Italian budget law for 2016 even if
the European Commission will likely make remarks on specific
measures included in the budget, Italy's Economy minister Pier
Carlo Padoan told Il Sole 24 Ore.
COMPANIES
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The car maker faces tax repayments estimated at between 30
and 200 million euros when the European Commission issues a
decision this week on tax avoidance by multinational groups, the
Financial Times reported citing people involved in the case.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is considering the sale of retail and small and
medium enterprise finance businesses at its central and eastern
European arm Bank Austria, two sources close to the matter said
on Monday.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
The board of the Italian phone company has given a green
light to restarting talks with fiber optic company Metroweb on
condition that Telecom would have the majority of a
joint-venture with Metroweb from the start, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
The government met Vodafone's executives on Monday to resume
talks on the development of a nationwide broadband network,
Corriere della Sera said, adding a meeting with utility Enel is
expected to take place on Wednesday.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
Talks between the European Commission and Italy's economy
ministry on helping domestic banks to shed their non-performing
loans are nearing a positive outcome, Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan told Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday. Padoan said he
wants stronger banks in Italy and does not like the idea of
having a "mega bank" in the country.
Under the proposed scheme, the government could take a
minority stake in a new private company that would buy bad loans
from banks, Il Messaggero said. It said private equity fund Lone
Star would be one of the investors in the vehicle.
Italy's top seven banks will fund a credit line worth 1.5
billion euros to shore up Banca Marche, Cassa di Risparmio di
Ferrara and Popolare dell'Etruria, three lenders that
are under special administration, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
rescue is being engineered through the Fondo interbancario di
tutela dei depositi that was originally created to protect
current account holders.
(*) SAIPEM, MAIRE TECNIMONT
Maire Tecnimont is looking at the onshore business of the
oil contractor and has started a due diligence of Saipem's
business unit, Il Giornale said.
SARAS,ROSNEFT
Russia's Rosneft has placed a 9 percent stake in Italian
refiner Saras at 1.9 euros per share, a market source said on
Monday. Earlier on Monday the Russian energy giant announced
plans to sell a 9 percent stake in the refiner via bookbuilding,
adding it would retain a 12 percent stake.
