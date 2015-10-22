The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 27.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER,, FERRARI (*) United Auto Workers union members showed overwhelming support in early voting returns on Wednesday night for a proposed four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler, according to local union hall websites.

Ferrari shares jumped 15 percent to $60 on its Wall Street debut on Wednesday after the Italian supercar maker priced its share offering at the top of the range amid heavy investor demand.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hopes to list Ferrari in Milan in January 2016, CEO Sergio Marchionne was quoted as saying by Italian media. Marchionne said in an interview with CNBC he did not want to be the chief executive of Ferrari.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCO POPOLARE , UBI

Talks between Popolare di Milano and Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna on a possible tie-up appear to have collapsed and Popolare di Milano has now resumed talks on a potential alliance with Banca Carige, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Various papers said talks between the two lenders had intensified in recent days. At the same time Banco Popolae is continuing talks on a possible tie up with UBI Banca, the paper added.

FINCANTIERI

The company is taking part in a ship-building joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corp and Carnival Corp. involving $4 billion of investments in the first 10 years .

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, NETFLIX

News conference with CEO Reed Hastings in Milan (0715 GMT).

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BENI STABILI

Christophe Kullmann has been appointed as the group's new CEO following the resignation of Aldo Mazzocco, it said on Wednesday.

IPOs, POSTE ITALIANE

Initial public offering of Poste Italiane ends. (*) The Kuwait Investment Authority is likely to have placed some orders in the postal service's IPO for more than 2 percent of the company's capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said that an Asian sovereign fund is also said to have placed an order, along with North American funds such as Oaktree and Fidelity. Blackrock is also contemplating whether to participate, it added.

SINTESI

The company's shares have been re-admitted to trading as of Thursday, the Italian bourse said in a statement.

