The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 27.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER,, FERRARI
(*) United Auto Workers union members showed overwhelming
support in early voting returns on Wednesday night for a
proposed four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler, according
to local union hall websites.
Ferrari shares jumped 15 percent to $60 on its Wall Street
debut on Wednesday after the Italian supercar maker priced its
share offering at the top of the range amid heavy investor
demand.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles hopes to list Ferrari in Milan in
January 2016, CEO Sergio Marchionne was quoted as saying by
Italian media. Marchionne said in an interview with CNBC he did
not want to be the chief executive of Ferrari.
(*) United Auto Workers union members showed overwhelming
support in early voting returns on Wednesday night for a
proposed four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler, according
to local union hall websites.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE,
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCO POPOLARE
, UBI
Talks between Popolare di Milano and Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna on a possible tie-up appear to have collapsed and
Popolare di Milano has now resumed talks on a potential alliance
with Banca Carige, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Various papers said
talks between the two lenders had intensified in recent days. At
the same time Banco Popolae is continuing talks on a possible
tie up with UBI Banca, the paper added.
FINCANTIERI
The company is taking part in a ship-building joint venture
with China State Shipbuilding Corp and Carnival Corp.
involving $4 billion of investments in the first 10 years
.
TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, NETFLIX
News conference with CEO Reed Hastings in Milan (0715 GMT).
AMPLIFON
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1300 GMT).
BENI STABILI
Christophe Kullmann has been appointed as the group's new
CEO following the resignation of Aldo Mazzocco, it said on
Wednesday.
IPOs, POSTE ITALIANE
Initial public offering of Poste Italiane ends.
(*) The Kuwait Investment Authority is likely to have placed
some orders in the postal service's IPO for more than 2 percent
of the company's capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said
that an Asian sovereign fund is also said to have placed an
order, along with North American funds such as Oaktree and
Fidelity. Blackrock is also contemplating whether to
participate, it added.
SINTESI
The company's shares have been re-admitted to trading as of
Thursday, the Italian bourse said in a statement.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................