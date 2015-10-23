The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Rating agency Fitch reviews sovereign debt rating of Italy.
ISTAT releases August industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT); August retail sales data (0900 GMT); September wage
inflation data (1000 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling its
end-month sale of inflation-linked bonds as it recently issued a
new BTPei maturing in 2032 via a syndicate of banks.
It will announce on Thursday the sale of six-month BOT
bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The underwriters of Ferrari's initial public offering have
exercised in full the option to purchase 1.7 million shares in
the sportscar maker from Fiat Chrysler, the carmaker said on
Thursday. After the exercise of the option, total gross proceeds
from the IPO of Ferrari reached $982.4 million.
UNICREDIT
CEO Federico Ghizzoni has come under fire from some key
shareholders over his backing of deputy chairman Fabrizio
Palenzona who is caught up in a judicial investigation, Il Fatto
Quotidiano said without citing sources. The shareholders are
concerned the ECB could send in inspectors, the paper said.
Flavio Valeri, the head of Deutsche Bank Italy, is in pole
position to succeed Ghizzoni, the paper added.
* BANCA CARIGE, POPOLARE MILANO
Banca Carige is set to officially award a mandate to
Mediobanca and Barclays at its board meeting on Oct 27 to look
into the idea of a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano, Il
Messaggero said.
Italian entrepreneur Gabriele Volpi, who already owns 6
percent of the cooperative bank, plans to increase its stake in
Banca Carige to up to 10 percent, MF reported citing financial
sources.
POSTE ITALIANE IPO
Italy is set to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion)
from a stock market listing of state-owned post office operator
Poste Italiane, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan holds news conference on
Thursday on the IPO of Poste Italiane (0800 GMT)
ENEL
The utility's plan to offer up its infrastructure to
telecoms operators to build out an ultrafast broadband network
is ready and could be presented to the operators next week, Il
Soe 24 Ore said.
The CEO of Vodafone Italia, Claudio Bisio, told Il Corriere
della Sera the group was ready to work with Enel on plans to
roll out a fast internet network.
YOOX NET A PORTER
Kering's CFO said on Thursday the group was not
planning to become shareholder in combined Yoox Net-A-Porter
company.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Italiaonline takeover offer on the yellow-pages company
shares ends.
JUVENTUS
Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................