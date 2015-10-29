The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
GENERAL
Turin, second of three-day annual assembly by
ANCI-municipalities' association; expected attendees include
Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti, welfare institute ISTAT
President Giorgio Alleva, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (0830
GMT).
ECONOMY
Rome, review of 2016 Stability Law starts at Senate Budget
Committee with opening address by Senate Speaker Piero Grasso
(0830 GMT); ends on Nov. 13.
DEBT
Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros of 0.65 percent new
5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 1.75-2.25 billion euros of
2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 1.0-1.5 billion
euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000
GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) ENI, SAIPEM
The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it had swung
to a net loss in the third quarter due to weaker oil prices and
the poor performance of its oil contracting subsidiary Saipem.
It is reasonable to think about cutting Eni's stake in
Saipem further, but not in the short term, Eni's CEO Claudio
Descalzi told Italian newspaper Milano Finanza.
Exxon Mobil, Italy's Eni and South Africa's Sasol
have won bids to explore new blocks for fossil fuels in
Mozambique and off its Indian Ocean coastline, a source told
Reuters on Thursday.
(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
The aerospace and defence group is ready to make concessions
to Hitachi to persuade the Japanese group to seal the
acquisition of Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda, MF reported.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said on Wednesday the company will make a new large SUV for the
U.S. market, attacking one of the most profitable franchises for
rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Marchionne told analysts on Wednesday he was still a
believer industry consolidation "will happen, give it time".
FERRARI
Ferrari Nv Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday
brand extension plans beyond cars should become clear by 2017 to
support investment case in the company going forward.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A banking foundation shareholder in Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena said it will seek more than 300 million euros in
damages from former bank managers and Japanese broker Nomura
over a loss-making derivative trade.
(*) STMICROELECTRONICS
The Franco-Italian chipmaker on Thursday posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly results and said lower spending
in China, especially on autos, had led it to cut back its
manufacturing plans and reduce its fourth-quarter outlook.
TERNIENERGIA
Board meeting to approve 2015-2017 industrial plan update.
BANCA GENERALI
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
also on business update (1300 GMT).
EDISON
Board meeting on Q3 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................