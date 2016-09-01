The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy will seek budget flexibility from the European Union if necessary to help it fund a multi-year plan to boost the country's defences against earthquakes, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Markit/ADACI releases August PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

August state sector borrowing requirement data.

Transport Ministry releases August car sales data (1600 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, UNICREDIT

Both companies have dropped out of the EURO STOXX 50 index of European blue-chips as Deutsche Boerse's operator STOXX reviewed the composition of its stock indexes. Changes will be effective on Sep. 19.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The consortium backing the Tuscan lender's 5-billion euro capital increase will discuss between Thursday and Friday the possibility of a voluntary conversion of the bank's subordinated debt to reduce the cash call's size to 3.5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Corriere della Sera said banks in the consortium would hold a meeting in Milan on Thursday.

La Stampa cited unnamed bankers at work on the share sale as saying CEO Fabrizio Viola would leave the bank only after the operation was completed. One banker said there was no candidate for the job at present. "It's clear there is a problem but a change at the helm now is ... too risky," a second banker was quoted as saying.

RCSM MEDIAGROUP

An Italian court is expected to decide on Thursday whether to freeze a bid by Cairo Communication for publisher RCS as requested by a consortium of rival bidders comprising Pirelli, UNIPOL, Tod's patron Diego Della Valle and private equity firm Investindustrial.

ERG

The Italian renewable energy group and French oil major Total have tapped banks to sell one of Italy's biggest petrol station networks, known as TotalErg, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

(*) VENETO BANCA

The unlisted lender that was rescued in June by emergency fund Atlante holds a board meeting on Thursday to discuss a bad loan sale among other topics.

(*) RESCUED BANKS

As much as 800 million euros in new bad loans are the focus of talks over the sale of four small banks Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, Il Messaggero reported. The four banks' bad loan portfolio was spun off in the November rescue but, since then, a share of the lenders' problem loans have worsened as borrowers are now deemed insolvent.

TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Flavio Cattaneo holds a news conference to present the group's new services, products and offers. (1000 GMT).

JUVENTUS FC

The club finalised the agreement with Chelsea FC for the acquisition on loan of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello until June 30, 2019, for 5 million euros ($5.58 million) per year.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Expected to release H1 results.

