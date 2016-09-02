The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases final Q2 GDP data (0800 GMT).

Cernobbio, The European House-Ambrosetti starts annual workshop on "Intelligence on the world, Europe, and Italy"; ends on Sept. 4.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Germany's transport ministry has asked the European Commission to investigate exhaust emissions of Fiat Chrysler vehicles for potential illegal manipulation devices, German government documents showed on Thursday.

A source at the Italian infrastructure ministry, which includes the national motor vehicle authority, said Italy had not received any communication from the German government on the matter.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 20 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 71,576 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

U.S. auto sales fell in August, and some major automakers said on Thursday a long-expected sales decline has begun or, at best, industry sales have hit a plateau, which may spark a shift to juicer customer incentives, slowed production or more fleet sales.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday its Canadian auto sales declined 20 percent in August, compared with the same month a year earlier, shortly after announcing the revision of more than five years of monthly vehicle sales data.

ENI (*) Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore the group had received offers from various big companies interested in working with them on the Zohr field in Egypt. He said a clear and detailed agreement had been reached with a partner for the sale of a stake in the Mozambique Area 4 field and hoped to complete the deal by end year of Q1 2017. Decalzi also said Eni would never leave Libya.

The Italian oil major Eni said on Thursday it had reached agreement with GasTerra regarding gas supply contract arbitration proceedings. Under the agreement, GasTerra has lifted provisional seizures, including the one regarding Eni's stake in Eni International BV.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility said on Thursday that the price of the public tender offer of its Enersis Americas subsidiary on Endesa Americas' minorities has been increased to 300 from 285 Chilean pesos.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Milan prosecutors have filed a request to shelve a probe for alleged market manipulation and false accounting against the chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI and the bank's former chairman, three judicial sources said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

Tod's Diego Della Valle, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera and Unipol's CEO Carlo Cimbri are on the list of candidates for the upcoming board renewal that was deposited by a group of RCS shareholders, whose bid lost against Cairo Communication for the control of the publisher.

The head of Intesa Sanpoalo's investment bank arm Gaetano Micciche would be vicepresident of RCS Mediagroup, reported La Stampa.

MOLMED

MolMed has announced review of strategic agreement with GlaxoSmithKline signed last year.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................