ECONOMY

Markit releases August service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in August (0800 GMT).

Italy has "very limited" wiggle room for budget flexibility, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday. Rome could ask the EU to allow for fiscal flexibility only for costs directly linked to the earthquake that recently struck the centre of the country, Dombrosvskis said.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi talked with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about a possible intervention of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to shore up the Tuscan bank, La Stampa reported on Monday. According to the paper, Renzi is considering the involvement of the ESM as a contingency plan if the bank's intention to raise 5 billion euros on the market doesn't work.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in talks with several parties, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, over the future of its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chairman John Elkann said on Saturday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French banker Jean-Marie Messier is working on a plan under which telecom group Orange would buy a stake in Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Monday, adding Vivendi would give Orange a stake in Telecom Italia.

UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Saturday he was not worried that a possible capital increase to be launched by his bank could overlap with a cash call planned by Italy's third biggest lender, Monte Paschi di Siena.

The Polish government favours a purchase of UniCredit's Polish lender Bank Pekao by domestic insurer PZU but the price must be fair, the finance minister said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy, Polish Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said a fair price for UniCredit's stake in Pekao, the country's second biggest bank, included a premium because it would grant control over the lender.

French asset manager Amundi is interested in UniCredit's Pioneer and stands a good chance to buy the asset gatherer, La Repubblica said on Saturday, adding that private equity firms such as Advent, Bain, Cvc and Permira are also looking at the asset.

The lender has picked JPMorgan as adviser on Pioneer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding private equity funds and other players had presented informal expressions of interest for the asset gatherer.

(*) BREMBO

Chairman Alberto Bombassei said the group is interested in some assets of Fiat's Magneti Marelli, he said according to Il Giornale.

(*) BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The Chairman of BIM's controlling shareholder Veneto Banca has asked the bank to renew the whole bank's board, La Stampa said on Monday.

(*) GENERALI

Italian entrepreneur Francesco Gateano Caltagirone aims to increase his stake in the insurer to 5 percent from the current 3.5 percent, Il Corriere reported on Monday. Generali will tweak its business plan in November, the paper said.

EXOR

The company's shareholders approved at a meeting on Saturday the move of its headquarters to the Netherlands.

The investment holding of Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Fiat Chrysler and truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial, said in a statement that it would adopt a loyalty voting scheme and move its tax domicile to the Netherlands.

Also the shareholders of Giovanni Agnelli and C. voted on Saturday to move the headquarters to the Netherlands.

