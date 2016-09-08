The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 13. (*) The treasury is sounding out investors on the possibility to issue a 50-year bond for the first time, several newspaper said.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest bank by assets is seeking a strategic partner for its asset management business Pioneer, as part of a plan to bolster its capital base, several sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. (*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office is looking at UniCredit's Pioneer and could be interested to buy a stake in the asset manager, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the sale of a second stake in Poste Italiane could be postponed to next year.

(*) MEDIASET

The media company is considering asking for a legal dispute against Vivendi over the sale of its Premium pay-TV unit to be fast tracked, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Moody's simulated a Montepaschi-style restructuring plan on the 14 Italian banks supervised by the European Central Bank. Under this simulation, which the rating agency says its a theoretical exercise, Moody's calculates that the 14 banks would need 23 billion euros in capital to offload their bad loans, while maintaining a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 100 basis points above the SREP ratios set by the ECB.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The European Central Bank governing council could give its green light to the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano as soon as Thursday, several papers said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Holds board meeting on its rescue plan. (*) Morgan Stanley raises the stock to equal weight from underweight

A2A

The utility A2A, which recently completed an industrial partnership deal with smaller peer LGH, said it expects LGH core earnings (EBITDA) to grow to 120 million euros in 2020 from 79 million euros in 2015.

TERNA

The power grid operator said it had won a $230 million contract to build power lines in Uruguay.

TAMBURI

It posted revenues of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million) in the first half of the year and net profit of 14.7 million euros.

