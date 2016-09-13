The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Rome, Senate reconvenes after summer break.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases July industrial output (0800 GMT).
ECB President Mario Draghi delivers speech while receiving
the award "De Gasperi: Builders of Europe" in Trento (0900 GMT).
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala
present "A Pact
for Milan" (1030 GMT).
Euromoney holds "The Italy Conference", expected attendees
include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Debt Management
Office head Maria Cannata in Milan (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros 0,10 percent BTP bonds
due April 15, 2019; 3.5-4.0 billion euros 0,65 percent BTP bonds
due Oct. 15, 2023; 0.750-1.250 billion euros 2,25 percent BTP
bonds due Sept. 1, 2036; 0.500-0.750 billion euros 3.25 percent
BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2046. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The board of the ailing lender will meet on Wednesday to
appoint a new CEO, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Monday.
(*) The bank chairman and Marco Morelli, the candidate to become
CEO, will travel to Frankfurt to meet ECB's officials on Tuesday
ahead of Morelli's appointment expected on Wednesday, several
Italian newspaper reported.
(*) Morelli could appoint Nomura's top banker Francesco Mele as
CFO at Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera reported.
(*) Former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera is still working
at a rival plan to boost the capital of the Tuscan bank, La
Stampa said, adding his plan includes the commitment of private
equity firms to inject 2.5 billion euros in the lender.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two lenders said on Monday they will both hold
extraordinary shareholder meetings on October 14, in first call,
and October 15, in second call, to vote on planned
merger.
(*) Banco Popolare said on Tuesday liquidation value for its
shares placed under withdrawal is 3.156 euros each.
(*) Banca Popolare di Milano has set a liquidation value for
shares placed under withdrawal at 0.4918 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
(*) UBI BANCA
The bank is in pole position to buy four lenders rescued
last autumn, Il Messaggero said, adding the price to be paid for
the lenders could be around 500 million euros.
DIGITAL BROS
Board meeting on FY results.
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Board meeting on Q3 results.
SESA
Board meeting on Q1 results.
El.En.
Board meeting on H1 results and 2016-2025 stock option plan.
Intek Group
Board meeting on H1 results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................