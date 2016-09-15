The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Bologna, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends event on
Italian constitutional reform referendum (1930 GMT).
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state
borrowing and debt.
Rome, employers' association Confindustria presents new
macro-economic forecasts for Italy, with Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan (0830 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Tuscan bank appointed Marco Morelli as its new chief
executive on Wednesday, handing the 54-year-old banker the tough
job of convincing investors to back a third cash call in as many
years.
A judge is set to decide on prosecutors' request to send to
trial 17 people including former CEO Giuseppe Mussari in the
Monte dei Paschi case.
(*) JP Morgan is sounding out some sovereign funds, including in
Asia and the United States, to possibly cover a big portion of
the capital increase that the bank would like to reduce to
between 3-3.5 billion euros after the voluntary conversion of
subordinated bonds, Corriere della Sera said. The paper adds
that AXA could boost its 3 percent stake in the bank.
Il Sole 24 Ore said Corrado Passera is still working on a
rival plan for the bank, which would involve four private equity
funds who could inject 2.5 billion euros in Monte dei Paschi.
Il Sole 24 Ore also that the conversion of bonds could be
voluntary but only if a certain quorum is reached. Below that
quorum the conversion would become automatic and conditions
would probably be more penalising.
MEDIASET
Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, is not interested in
buying Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, Sky Italia CEO Andrea
Zappia said on Wednesday.
TOD'S
The Italian luxury goods maker said on Wednesday it
confirmed full year market expectations, despite a fall in core
profits and net income in the first six months of the year.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
European industry car sales rose 9.5 percent last month,
regional industry association ACEA said on Thursday, with
recovering southern markets benefiting Fiat Chrysler and
low-cost brands.
Fiat Chrysler and Beijing-based BAIC Group are exploring a
joint venture, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. The discussions are at an early stage, it added.
(*) ENEL
Enel Green Power could sell a portfolio of wind power assets
in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria worth between 1-1.5 billion euros
in enterprise value, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Dealreporter.
BNP Paribas is scouting the market to see who might be
interested, the paper added. It cites the company as saying that
it has not given any mandates for a sale, but that an evaluation
of these assets is part of its portfolio rotation strategy.
(*) SAFILO
The eyewear group signed a new licensing agreement for the
design, manufacturing and global distribution of the Moschino
and Love Moschino collections of optical frames and sunglasses.
The agreement will run for eight years starting from January
2018 until the end of 2025, with the option to extend for
another eight years.
ENI
Montenegro on Wednesday signed a contract with a consortium
of Italy's Eni and Russian No. 2 gas firm Novatek,
awarding it a 30-year concession for oil and gas exploration in
the Adriatic sea.
Board meeting on dividend.
TELECOM ITALIA
Vimpelcom and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
can invoke a buy-sell option on the stakes they hold in the
joint venture that merges their Italian units from three years
after the deal's conclusion, a Vimpelcom presentation showed.
(*) French telecoms group Iliad has created two Rome-based
companies as it launches its entry in the Italian market, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) SAIPEM
The arbitration with Gazprom regarding the cancellation of
the South Stream project is expected to resume Sept. 30, MF
said.
(*) EDIZIONE HOLDING, ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL
The Benetton family's Edizione Holding is looking for a new
chief executive, which should be named before Christmas, and a
new chairman, La Repubblica said. The choice
