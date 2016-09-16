The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The recapitalisation of the bank could be done along the
lines of that done in Greece with a private placement to
institutional investors and the rest by bond conversion into
equity, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the chances of
Corrado Passera, former CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, to play a role
in turning the bank round were limited but added he had got
backing from at least two big U.S. funds.
An internal candidate could be picked for the transitionary
phase after the departure of President Massimo Tononi, reports
La Stampa. But the banks working on the plan for the bank would
prefer a high profile figure such as former minister Vittorio
Grilli, European central banker Lorenzo Bini Smaghi or Corrado
Passera.
A strong candidate for the MPS presidency could be former
Economic Minister and central banker Fabrizio Saccomanni, writes
la Repubblica. The report also mentions fomer Unicredit CEO
Federico Ghizzoni as potential candidate.
ITALY BANKS
The draft guidelines for deteriorated credits, published by
the European Central bank could radically transform the
relations between banks and defaulting creditors, La Repubblica
said. The aim of the ECB is to push European banks to improve
the management of deteriorated credits that weigh on their
balance sheets, it said.
POSTE ITALIANE
Poste Italiane said on Friday it bought a 14.85 percent
stake in Italian bank payment provider SIA from Italian state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for 278 million euros.
UNICREDIT
Capital Research and Management has increased its stake in
the Italian lender to 6.725 percent on Sept. 8, from a previous
5.082 percent, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog
Consob.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The Italian bank is interested in buying small regional
lender Banca Etruria, a source familiar with the matter
said on Thursday. Banca Etruria is one of four small banks that
Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to
sell.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group said on Thursday it is recalling 1.9 million
vehicles worldwide for an air bag defect that is linked to three
deaths and five injuries.
Il Sole 24 Ore reiterated rumours the car group had started
talks with China's BAIC for a joint venture in China. The talks
are in an early stage, it said.
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
The Italian defence company said on Thursday it recently
signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's government
to develop high-technology and common projects.
GENERALI
Italian entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio increased his
stake in the insurer to 3.163 percent on July 1, from a previous
2.002 percent, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog
Consob.
