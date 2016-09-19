The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped up his attacks
against other European Union leaders on Sunday, ahead of a
crucial referendum this autumn on his plan for constitutional
reform.
Milan, conference on the Constitutional referendum with
Reform Minister Maria Elena Boschi (1500 GMT).
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The deadline to submit non-binding offers for asset manager
Pioneer, which UniCredit values at up to 3 billion euros,
expires on Monday. According to Il Sole 24 ore on Sunday, aside
from a consortium made up of Poste Italiane, Anima
and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, foreign players expected
to submit bids include Allianz, Amundi, Axa
, Macquarie and funds Franklin and Aberdeen.
Generali appears to have taken a backseat, as it would
have been interested in a deal but only in partnership with
other players, Il Sole said.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Renzi said on Friday that troubled Monte dei Paschi can go
ahead with a capital increase quickly after a source said it may
get pushed back until next year.
(*) JPMorgan will likely need to lower the size of a bridge
loan which it is due to provide as part of Monte dei Paschi's
rescue plan or increase its cost in order to compensate for the
risks it is taking on, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said on
Monday. The U.S. bank also plans to oversee more closely Monte
dei Paschi's bad loan securitisation in order to monitor risks.
(*) JPMorgan may have already found an anchor investor,
probably an Asian wealth fund, willing to invest in Monte dei
Paschi and this is why the U.S. bank pushed for a change at the
top, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.
POSTE ITALIANE, SIA
Italian state lender CDP, infrastructure fund F2i and asset
manager Orizzonte Sgr, which own more than 60 percent in SIA,
plan to list the payments provider, three source close to the
matter said on Friday, without giving a precise time
frame.
MEDIASET, AC MILAN
Sino-Europe Sports, the Chinese consortium committed to
buying Italian serie A soccer team AC Milan, issued a statement
on Saturday confirming that "everything is proceeding quickly
towards closing the acquisition."
VENETO BANCA, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Unlisted regional Italian bank Veneto Banca, which was
rescued from bankruptcy by bailout fund Atlante, posted a
first-half net loss of 259 million euros ($289 million), hit by
writedowns of risky loans.
The lender also said it had decided not to proceed with the
planned sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare
BIM.MI and instead consolidate it within the group.
(*) OVS
The consortium Sempione Retail, in which OVS has invested 14
million Swiss francs, on Monday offered to buy struggling Swiss
retailer Charles Voegele Holding VCH.S.
(*) TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Italy could raise between 700 million and 1 billion euros
from a planned sale of frequencies of between 3.6 and 3.8
GigaHertz that would strengthen 4G networks especially in
cities, La Stampa.
VISIBILIA EDITORE
Starts capital increase; ends on Oct. 21.
PININFARINA
Board meeting on H1 results.
BRIDGE MANAGEMENT
Trades ex-dividend of 0.15 euro per share.
ENI
Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share (as 2016 interim
dividend).
STMICROELECTRONICS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 euro per share (as quarterly
dividend).
Main currency report:...............................