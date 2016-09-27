The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

A referendum over Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform will be held on Dec. 4, the government said on Monday, with the fate of his administration likely to hinge on the outcome.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June and July orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Rome, Government presents update of the Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros in inflation-linked bonds due Sept. 15, 2032 and 2.0-2.5 billion euros in zero-coupon certificates due March 28, 2018. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would issue two new BTP bonds with three- and five-year maturities respectively, a new CCTeu note due February 2024 and a zero coupon bond due December 2018 in the last quarter of this year.

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer 7.0-8.5 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Thursday, including a new five-year BTP bond which will pay a coupon of 0.35 percent.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Central Bank and the head of Italy's bank rescue fund clashed on Monday over the European Union's tough conditions on state aid for troubled banks.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Monday it was considering a voluntary conversion of its debt into equity as it mulls its options to prevent its centuries-old business from being wound down. The company added that a new business plan would be approved on Oct. 24, while a shareholder meeting would be held before the end of November.

(*) The bank could launch a planned capital increase on Monday Dec. 5 or Tuesday Dec. 6, Il Messaggero reported. MF said instead the cash call would likely be delayed to January or February.

(*) The conversion offer will likely be extended also to the bank's 40,000 retail bondholders, Corriere della Sera reported quoting several sources with knowledge of the matter.

(*) A possible 1 billion euro investment by Qatari funds in Monte dei Paschi would involve state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) borrowing the shares and paying an interest on them, according to a plan that got a cold reception from Italy's Treasury a month ago, la Repubblica reported quoting financial sources. CDP would take on the risk of any changes in the value of the holding, the paper said, adding the Treasury may be more open to the scheme as it runs out of alternatives for Monte dei Paschi's recapitalisation.

(*) UBI BANCA

UBI Banca officials have been studying a sample of Banca Marche's problematic loans ahead of a possible bid for one or more of the four banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November and have been put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UBI CEO Victor Massiah met with Roberto Nicastro, chairman of the four rescued bank, on Monday evening with a view to agreeing a memorandum of understanding by Sept. 30, Il Messaggero reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

September U.S. industry-wide auto sales are forecast to drop nearly 1 percent from a year ago despite a record high for consumer discounts, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Monday.

(*) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Chris Grundler estimates Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needs to spend $5.1 billion to comply with U.S. fuel economy standards for 2025, Bloomberg News reported.

MEDIASET

The company's board is due to meet on Tuesday and is expected to also discuss Mediaset's dispute with Vivendi over a pay-TV deal agreed in April.

MEDIOBANCA

Main shareholders' pact meeting.

PRYSMIAN

The company expects to close the year with core earnings (EBITDA) at the higher end of its guidance, its CEO told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Celebrating event with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (0700 GMT), CEO Pietro Salini followed by inauguration of the exhibition "110 Years of History in the World" (1630 GMT).

ENAV

The air traffic controller said on Monday core earnings rose 14 percent in the first half of the year, boosted by growth in international flights.

Conference call on H1 results.

FINCANTIERI

The company said it had appointed Alberto Maestrini director general.

DANIELI & C.

Board meeting on FY results.

ACOTEL

Board meeting on H1 results.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

A board meeting on Oct. 11 will assess progress made on a new business plan CEO Francesco Iorio is working on and could approve the document, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting ANSA news agency.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................