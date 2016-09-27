The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
A referendum over Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
flagship constitutional reform will be held on Dec. 4, the
government said on Monday, with the fate of his administration
likely to hinge on the outcome.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June and July orders and sales data (0800
GMT).
Rome, Government presents update of the Economic and
Financial Document (DEF).
DEBT
Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros in inflation-linked
bonds due Sept. 15, 2032 and 2.0-2.5 billion euros in
zero-coupon certificates due March 28, 2018. Subscriptions close
at 0900 GMT.
Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would issue two new BTP
bonds with three- and five-year maturities respectively, a new
CCTeu note due February 2024 and a zero coupon bond due December
2018 in the last quarter of this year.
Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer 7.0-8.5
billion euros over three bonds at auction on Thursday, including
a new five-year BTP bond which will pay a coupon of 0.35
percent.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Central Bank and the head of Italy's bank
rescue fund clashed on Monday over the European Union's tough
conditions on state aid for troubled banks.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender said on Monday it was considering a voluntary
conversion of its debt into equity as it mulls its options to
prevent its centuries-old business from being wound down. The
company added that a new business plan would be approved on Oct.
24, while a shareholder meeting would be held before the end of
November.
(*) The bank could launch a planned capital increase on
Monday Dec. 5 or Tuesday Dec. 6, Il Messaggero reported. MF said
instead the cash call would likely be delayed to January or
February.
(*) The conversion offer will likely be extended also to the
bank's 40,000 retail bondholders, Corriere della Sera reported
quoting several sources with knowledge of the matter.
(*) A possible 1 billion euro investment by Qatari funds in
Monte dei Paschi would involve state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) borrowing the shares and paying an interest on
them, according to a plan that got a cold reception from Italy's
Treasury a month ago, la Repubblica reported quoting financial
sources. CDP would take on the risk of any changes in the value
of the holding, the paper said, adding the Treasury may be more
open to the scheme as it runs out of alternatives for Monte dei
Paschi's recapitalisation.
(*) UBI BANCA
UBI Banca officials have been studying a sample of Banca
Marche's problematic loans ahead of a possible bid for one or
more of the four banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in
November and have been put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
UBI CEO Victor Massiah met with Roberto Nicastro, chairman
of the four rescued bank, on Monday evening with a view to
agreeing a memorandum of understanding by Sept. 30, Il
Messaggero reported.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
September U.S. industry-wide auto sales are forecast to drop
nearly 1 percent from a year ago despite a record high for
consumer discounts, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on
Monday.
(*) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Chris Grundler
estimates Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needs to spend $5.1 billion
to comply with U.S. fuel economy standards for 2025, Bloomberg
News reported.
MEDIASET
The company's board is due to meet on Tuesday and is
expected to also discuss Mediaset's dispute with Vivendi
over a pay-TV deal agreed in April.
MEDIOBANCA
Main shareholders' pact meeting.
PRYSMIAN
The company expects to close the year with core earnings
(EBITDA) at the higher end of its guidance, its CEO told Reuters
on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Celebrating event with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (0700
GMT), CEO Pietro Salini followed by inauguration of the
exhibition "110 Years of History in the World" (1630 GMT).
ENAV
The air traffic controller said on Monday core earnings rose
14 percent in the first half of the year, boosted by growth in
international flights.
Conference call on H1 results.
FINCANTIERI
The company said it had appointed Alberto Maestrini director
general.
DANIELI & C.
Board meeting on FY results.
ACOTEL
Board meeting on H1 results.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
A board meeting on Oct. 11 will assess progress made on a
new business plan CEO Francesco Iorio is working on and could
approve the document, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting ANSA news
agency.
