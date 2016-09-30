The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Turin, Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda presents
"Industry National Plan 4.0" with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
(1330 GMT).
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi debate with jurist Gustavo
Zagrebelsky on Italian referendum on TV channel La7 (1915 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases August unemployment rate data (0800 GMT);
September flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); July and August
producer prices data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer a new BTP
Italia bond starting from Oct. 17 to attract small investors
looking for protection against future inflation.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
State aid for Italian banks is something that should be
considered even if it remacins a remote possibility, Bank of
Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told Italian daily Il Foglio on
Friday.
The plan put together by JP Morgan and Mediobanca to save
Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is well designed
and will be a success, the country's economy minister said in a
newspaper interview on Friday.
(*) MEDIASET
Sky could be interested in Mediaset's pay TV unit Premium,
Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Asked about the sale of UniCredit assets, including asset
manager Pioneer, Generali CEO Philippe Donnet told Il Sole 24
Ore the insurer looked at opportunities every day. "But we
consider them only if they help us speed up implementation of
our business plan".
FIAT CHRYSLER
Jeep brand head Mike Manley told journalists on the
sidelines of the Paris auto show that he expected to sell 1.45
million Jeep vehicles this year, boosted by ramp up of Compass
and Renegade models.
ITALIAN BANKS, UBI BANCA
A deadline to sell four small banks Italy rescued from
bankruptcy last November has been extended for the second time,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
A treasury source said late on Thursday that Rome was in
talks with the European Commission to have the EU's green light
on the extension.
Italy's Economy Minister said in an interview in La Stampa
on Friday that the Sept. 30 deadline to sell the four small
banks would be extended.
SAFILO
Safilo said on Thursday its rose its stake in Lenti, a
manufacturer of sun lenses based in Bergamo, to 100 pct.
ENI
'ESG Strategy presentation' (0830 GMT) in Paris.
ITALCEMENTI
HeidelbergCement France mandatory takeover offer on
Italcementi shares ends.
SNAM
Bond holders' meeting to approve Italgas separation (0800
GMT).
FASTWEB
CEO Alberto Calcagno attends news conference "Fastweb
Digital Academy" in Milan (0900 GMT).
MONDO TV
Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary H1 results on July
11).
