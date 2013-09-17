The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian steelmaker Riva Acciaio will ask a court officer what steps it needs to take to resume production at several of its sites in northern Italy, the Italian Industry Ministry said on Monday.

ECONOMY

* Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said in a letter to Il Foglio newspaper published on Tuesday that Italy was exiting its longets recession since World War Two but this is not the end of its problems and there is still a lot to do to cut taxes on businesses and reduce unemployment.

Italy's public debt will rise next year to a new record of 132.2 percent of output, up from a previous forecast of 129.0 percent, according to a draft Treasury document obtained by Reuters.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA * Core Italian shareholders in Telecom Italia this month rejected an 800 million euro ($1 billion) offer by Spain's Telefonica to buy part of their stakes, Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia has delayed a crucial board meeting on strategic options to Oct. 3, Chairman Franco Bernabe said, a move that buys time to seek a new shareholder structure that could revive its fortunes after years of underperformance.

ENI

Libya took the first steps towards restarting some of its oil output on Monday as the government said a tentative deal with protesters in the country's west allowed pumping to resume from a major field.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A new, tougher restructuring plan to be submitted to the European Commission by Italy's Monte dei Paschi as condition for receiving state aid will cover a five-year period to 2018, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Rating agency Fitch cut its so-called "viability rating" for Monte dei Paschi on Monday citing what it said was the increased probability of the government taking a large stake in the lender.

FINMECCANICA

Italian train maker AnsaldoBreda has proposed supplying Belgium and the Netherlands with trains capable of better withstanding snowy weather, the CEO said on Monday, in a move aimed at saving a 400 million euro contract.

MEDIOBANCA

The bank holds a board meeting on full-year results.

VERSACE

Qatar is looking less likely to bid for the iconic Italian fashion house Versace despite holding talks with the group earlier this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

PARMALAT * Prosecutors investigating the group's acquisition of Lactalis American Group have estimated the price that should have been paid at between $582 million and $597 million, according to a report by commissioner Angelo Menaresi cited by Corriere della Sera daily.

PRADA

The luxury company holds a board meeting on first-half results.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................