The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni will resign if
the fragile coalition government flouts European Union deficit
spending limits in favour of tax cuts, he told Corriere della
Sera newspaper on Sunday.
GERMAN ELECTION
Chancellor Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in
a German election on Sunday, putting her within reach of the
first absolute majority in parliament in half a century, a
ringing endorsement of her steady leadership in the euro
crisis.
ECONOMY
The European Central Bank is ready to boost liquidity in the
credit market by issuing another long-term loan if necessary,
ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted as saying
on Sunday by Italy's daily Corriere della Sera.
DEBT
The Treasury will give details on Monday on short-term BOT
bills to be auctioned on Sept. 26.
On Friday, the Treasury said it would sell 2.0-2.5 billion
euros of its zero-coupon CTZ bonds on Wednesday, together with
0.50-0.75 billion euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds maturing
in Sept. 2021.
COMPANIES
Azimut enters Stoxx 600 index while Banca Popolare
di Milano exits.
ASTM and Eni trade ex-dividend.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender may shut another 200 branches on top of the 400
the bank is already shedding as part of a new turnaround plan it
will unveil next week to meet European Union demands and try
avoid nationalisation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing
advisors to the bank.
The head of Monte Paschi said on Friday the European
Commission was likely to indicate a 12 month limit for the bank
to complete a 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase
and that he believed the deadline was binding.
* The bank said on Friday evening it would not pay the coupons
coming due at the end of the month on three hybrid loans.
TELECOMS
Spain's Telefonica is in talks with other core
shareholders to keep Telecom Italia's ownership
structure unchanged for six months, two sources with knowledge
of the situation said on Friday.
Telefonica may increase its stake in holding company Telco
to 70 percent from the current 46 percent by making an offer for
the stakes of banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca
, as well as insurer Generali, la Repubblica
said on Sunday, without giving a source.
Telefonica's move to take control of holding company Telco
could result in 12,000 redundancies, Il Messaggero said on
Sunday, without naming a source.
Telefonica could submit a formal offer to co-shareholders in
Telco by Wednesday, la Repubblica said on Monday citing rumours.
FIAT
The Italian carmaker is planning to take full control of the
diesel engine manufacturer VM Motori by buying out the half of
the company owned by joint venture partner General Motors
, Fiat said on Saturday.
Fiat named Scott Garberding as chief purchasing officer on
Friday, and appointed him as a member of its Group Executive
Council which makes key strategic decisions at the
automaker.
Fiat has brought in a veteran of the 2009 U.S. autos sector
bailout in a bid to break the deadlock in talks for it to buy
out the minority investor in U.S. automaker Chrysler, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
FINMECCANICA
The board of the defence group meets with unions to discuss
the fate of its units Ansaldo Sts, Breda and Energia.
Finmeccanica has asked state-owned holding Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) to make an offer to buy the defence group's
energy unit, the Il Secolo XIX newspaper said on Saturday,
citing sources close to the matter.
Finmeccanica is in talks to sell its stakes in units Ansaldo
STS, Ansaldo Energia and AnsaldoBreda to Fintecna, a
holding group owned by state-owned holding CDP, La Repubblica
said on Sunday, without naming a source. South Korea's Doosan
Heavy Industries would take a controlling stake in
Ansaldo Energia, while Japan's Hitachi would take a
majority stake in rail technology group Ansaldo STS, it added.
There were no particular abnormalities in the high-speed
train produced by Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda unit that would
justify Belgium and the Netherland's decision to cancel an order
with the unit, Il Giornale said on Sunday, citing a report by
independent technical consultant Mott MacDonald.
UBI BANCA, CARIPARMA
Moody's has placed mid-sized Italian lenders UBI Banca
and Cariparma on review for a ratings
downgrade, citing weakening profitability and deteriorating
asset quality.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank's CEO told CorrierEconomia on Monday third-quarter
results would show a "decent improvement" compared with the
first-half.
YOOX
The online fashion retailer hopes its U.S. business will
make up around a third of its revenues by 2015 from a quarter at
the moment, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, without naming a
source. The company expects its China business to break even in
2014, while total capital expenditure between 2013 and 2015 is
forecast at 100 million euros ($135 million), the paper added.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
A balanced cooperative bank with a smaller supervisory board
and seats equally divided betweeen employees and equity
shareholders, and a management board boosted by the introduction
of two independents, could form a new governance model for the
lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, without naming a source.
The plan will be discussed on Monday, the paper added.
VERSACE
Versace expects to finalise a shortlist for buyers
interested in a minority stake in the Italian fashion house by
mid-October and decide on a partner by the end of 2013, Chief
Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said on Friday.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
($1 = 0.7402 euros)