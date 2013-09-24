The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer 8.5 billion euros ($11.47 billion) of Treasury bills at its regular end-month auction on Sept. 26.

Italy's Debt Management Office head, Maria Cannata, speaks at Euromoney Conference in Milan on Tuesday.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August extra EU foreign trade data on Tuesday.

Assogestioni releases August fund flows data on Tuesday.

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco with no changes in voting rights.

In the first phase, Telefonica will raise its stake from the current 46 percent by subscribing to a capital increase in Telco of 324 million euros ($437 million), valuing the underlying Telecom Italia shares at 1.09 euros each, said the Italian shareholders in Telco in a joint statement.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC on Monday filed paperwork for an initial public offering, an action that could slow majority owner Fiat's plans to take full ownership of the U.S. automaker.

Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority-owned by Fiat, said on Monday that it temporarily halted production of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee, and laid off 500 workers at a factory in Toledo, Ohio.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena holds board meeting to approve restructuring plan on Tuesday.

Italy's troubled lender asked a London court on Monday to stay or dismiss legal action by Japan's Nomura over risky derivatives trades that got the Tuscan bank into deep trouble. * The bank's new restructuring plan could raise the number of planned job cuts to around 7,000 from the 4,600 eyed in the previous turnaround plan, il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday, without citing a source.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Assicurazioni Generali, one of the core shareholders in Telecom Italia, said it will write down its stake in the Italian phone company by 65 million euros ($88 million).

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat Industrial announced on Monday that all shares of the shareholders exercising the withdrawal rights have been subscribed for.

ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM deferred a decision on whether to offer more help for struggling Alitalia on Monday, saying it needed more information about its Italian partner's finances.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano pledged on Monday to reform its governance to respond to requests from the Bank of Italy but said it will keep some aspects of its cooperative structure.

The midsized lender has postponed by six months the deadline of a contract with the banks that will underwrite a planned 500 million euro capital increase, a board member said on Monday.

INDESIT

The domestic appliances company said on Monday it will smooth its turnaround plan, reducing the planned layoffs and increasing investments earmarked for Italy by 10 percent to 78 million euros.

PARMALAT

A panel of experts confirmed on Monday the fairness of the valuation process followed by Parmalat in the acquisition of U.S. company LAG, the Italian company said on Monday.

* MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer will hold a meeting for shareholders holding saving shares at the end of October to approve its merger with Fondiaria-Sai. Those shareholders who will not vote on the merger will have a right of withdrawal, the company said in a statement.

UNICREDIT

The lender holds ordinary board meeting on Tuesday.

* D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Shipping group d'Amico plans to buy 30 new ships to be delivered between 2014 and 2016, with the investments totalling $830 million, among which $280 million pertain to the listed group, which operates in liquid cargo, whereas the rest refers to its dry shipping business, il Sole 24 said, citing financial director Giovanni Barberis.

