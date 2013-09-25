The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY AND DEBT
Italy is looking to borrow about 470 billion euros each this
year and next, the head of debt management at the Treasury said
on Tuesday, and is considering launching a seven-year bond to
tap growing appetite for the maturity.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases September
consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).
Italy's government will hold a cabinet meeting to approve
revenue-raising measures of 1.7 billion euros, Il Sole-24 Ore
reports on Wednesday.
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche
24-month CTZ, zero coupon bonds, maturing on June 30, 2015 and
0.500-0.750 billion euros 28th tranche 10-year BTPei, euro zone
inflation-linked bonds, maturing on Sept. 15, 2021, at 2.10
percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The board of Italy's third biggest lender delayed approval on
Tuesday of a restructuring plan aimed at winning European Union
approval for a 4.1 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) state bailout and
averting nationalisation.
The bank's chairman, Alessandro Profumo, speaks before
Chamber of Deputies Finanze Committee on measures to sustain
growth (1200 GMT).
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank is in the midst of a mangement
struggle between its Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani and a key
board member backed by an important shareholder, people close to
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
FIAT
The Italian automaker has delayed again the U.S. relaunch of
its sporting Alfa Romeo brand until spring 2014, a Fiat
spokesman said Tuesday.
Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne's decision to push ahead with a
Chrysler IPO he does not want has raised the stakes in a buyout
dispute with the U.S. carmaker's minority shareholder - as well
as for his own legacy.
TELECOM ITALIA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has struck a
deal to gradually secure control of Telecom Italia and
its lucrative south American business without having to launch a
full takeover bid.
Telecom Italia's Chairman Franco Bernabe speaks before
Senate Labour and Industry committees (0630 GMT).
PARMALAT
Court holds hearing on Lactalis' acquisition of U.S. company
LAG.
DANIELI
Company holds board meeting on FY results.
HERA
Holds conference call on 2013-2017 industrial plan (1300
GMT)
MONTEFIBRE
Holds annual general meeting.
FINMECCANICA
The defense group holds a board meeting on Wednesday, il
Sole reports. The board may discuss sale of Ansaldo Energia, but
is unlikely to make a decision.
Main currency report:...............................