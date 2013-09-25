The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY AND DEBT

Italy is looking to borrow about 470 billion euros each this year and next, the head of debt management at the Treasury said on Tuesday, and is considering launching a seven-year bond to tap growing appetite for the maturity.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases September consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

Italy's government will hold a cabinet meeting to approve revenue-raising measures of 1.7 billion euros, Il Sole-24 Ore reports on Wednesday.

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche 24-month CTZ, zero coupon bonds, maturing on June 30, 2015 and 0.500-0.750 billion euros 28th tranche 10-year BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, maturing on Sept. 15, 2021, at 2.10 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The board of Italy's third biggest lender delayed approval on Tuesday of a restructuring plan aimed at winning European Union approval for a 4.1 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) state bailout and averting nationalisation.

The bank's chairman, Alessandro Profumo, speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finanze Committee on measures to sustain growth (1200 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank is in the midst of a mangement struggle between its Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani and a key board member backed by an important shareholder, people close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday

FIAT

The Italian automaker has delayed again the U.S. relaunch of its sporting Alfa Romeo brand until spring 2014, a Fiat spokesman said Tuesday.

Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne's decision to push ahead with a Chrysler IPO he does not want has raised the stakes in a buyout dispute with the U.S. carmaker's minority shareholder - as well as for his own legacy.

TELECOM ITALIA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has struck a deal to gradually secure control of Telecom Italia and its lucrative south American business without having to launch a full takeover bid.

Telecom Italia's Chairman Franco Bernabe speaks before Senate Labour and Industry committees (0630 GMT).

PARMALAT

Court holds hearing on Lactalis' acquisition of U.S. company LAG.

DANIELI

Company holds board meeting on FY results.

HERA

Holds conference call on 2013-2017 industrial plan (1300 GMT)

MONTEFIBRE

Holds annual general meeting.

FINMECCANICA

The defense group holds a board meeting on Wednesday, il Sole reports. The board may discuss sale of Ansaldo Energia, but is unlikely to make a decision.

