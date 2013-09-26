The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

* Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom Party (PDL) has threatened to quit parliament if Berlusconi is expelled from Senate at the beginning October, several Italian newspapers reported on Thursday. A special committee is expected to vote in the coming days on whether to strip Berlusconi of his Senate seat following his final conviction for tax fraud.

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday he was confident that Italy would be able to find alternative funding measures so that it could avoid a politically sensitive increase in sales tax scheduled in October.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases July retail sales data on Thursday (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury offers 8.5 billion euros in six-month bills on Thursday. (1000 GMT)

COMPANIES

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC's second-largest shareholder, a union healthcare trust fund, has tapped Deutsche Bank for advice on how to exit its 41.5 percent stake in No. 3 U.S. automaker, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Italian carmaker Fiat will sell more cars in south America than in Europe this year, Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera quoted Chairman John Elkann as saying.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's lender denied his Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani is ready to leave the bank, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

* Telecom Italia's plan to separate its strategic fixed-line network must be accelerated, Italian Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview, adding that it was necessary to ask Telefonica guarantees on investments.

Telecom Italia's chairman, its independent directors and Italian politicians spoke out on Wednesday against suspected plans by top shareholder Telefonica to sell some of the company's most valued assets once it has won control.

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano met with the chairman of Telecom Italia Franco Bernabe on Wednesday, the office of the President said in a note.

Telefonica Brasil's control of smaller rival TIM Participações could concentrate too much pricing and market power in one player and "is not welcome," Marcelo Bechara, a board member at Brazilian telecommunications industry regulator Anatel, said on Wednesday.

The group's chairman Franco Bernabe attends a conference on Thursday on Italian digital connection (0730 GMT)

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday it had raised the price bidders were making for Camfin, the holding company that controls tyremaker Pirelli. In a statement, Consob said it had redetermined the price of the bid, raising it to 0.83 euros from 0.80 euros.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank is expected to hold a board meeting on Thursday on results of the Bank of Italy's inspection.

ALITALIA

Italy is working on a temporary financial agreement with banks to keep struggling airline Alitalia afloat and put it in a stronger position to seek partners, daily Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato as saying on Thursday. ID:nL5N0HM0K5]

Five years after Alitalia was rescued from bankruptcy, the options for the troubled Italian airline appear to be few: convince top shareholder Air France-KLM to support its new strategy or shut up shop.

The carrier holds a board meeting on Thursday.

ENI

Kazakhstan's giant offshore oilfield Kashagan has halted production for up to four days after an accident, but this will not delay the start of commercial output set for October, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister said on Thursday.

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................