The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
The European Central Bank should be ready to take further
measures to guarantee monetary stability if needed, Ignazio
Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy and a member of the ECB
Governing Council said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
Italy will accelerate the political debate on labour market
reform this week, said Padoan in an interview with the Financial
Times published on Monday. The minister defended Italy's effort
to enact structural reforms, adding it would take a "minimum" of
three years before visible results from reforms became apparent.
Italy's Public Spending Commissioner Carlo Cottarelli is
ready to leave the job as soon as this week to come back to the
International Monetary Fund in Washington, Corriere della Sera
reported on Monday.
DEBT
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday
the government was committed to privatisations and to extracting
value from public assets, but the idea that public debt could be
cut significantly through swift asset sales was "fantasy."
Padoan also said Italy's credit standing must be defended by
the government day after day including by meeting European Union
budget rules.
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 11.
COMPANIES
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility, which is weighing options for its
Spanish unit Endesa, could sell a stake of up to 22 percent to
boost its free floating capital, Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Starace said on Saturday.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets is sticking to its full-year
net profit target of 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) despite a
worsening economic outlook for its Italian home base, its chief
executive said on Saturday.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has joined private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners in bidding for a stake of up to
50 percent in UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, Il Messaggero
said on Saturday. The other two bidders are Spain's Santander
, advised by UBS, and Advent International, advised by
Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley is advising UniCredit with BoFA-ML
giving a fairness opinion on the price. The offers value Pioneer
at 2.0-2.5 billion euros.
* BANKS
Italy's Mediobanca Securities said on Monday it expects
European Union banks to outperform in upcoming bloc-wide stress
test and asset quality reviews thanks largely to the impact of
quantitative easing.
Last week the European Central Bank decided to launch a
program to purchase asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered
bonds from October, together with the previously announced
program offering four-year loans to banks, or TLTRO.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia is open to tie-up
with telecoms rivals as part of a Europe-wide expansion project,
its CEO Vincenzo Novari told La Repubblica on Monday.
* FIAT
CEO Sergio Marchionne reiterated on Sunday that a board
meeting at the end of next month would discuss capital raising
plans after the planned listing of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on
Wall Street could take place on Oct. 13.
Marchionne also said it was "absolutely non negotiable" that
Ferrari should win in F1 races. He also said that the departure
of Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was "not on the
agenda, but no one is indispensable."
The exit of Montezemolo could happen as soon as next
Thurday, when Ferrari board meets, daily Corriere reported on
Monday.
* SAFILO
The early termination of Gucci license does not change the
outlook and the strategy of the eyewear company, its Chief
Executive Luisa Delgado told daily Sole 24 Ore.
UTILITIES
The Economy Minister said on Sunday the government was
working on measures to incentivise public utilities to merge, be
sold or list with a view to reducing their overall number.
Junior Minister Claudio De Vincenti on Saturday said that
planned measures would give local governments an incentive to
sell their stakes in public utilities by allowing them to use
the proceeds to fund investments without applying rules that
discipline public finances at the local level.
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Holds board meeting on Q3 results.
Ordinary and extraordinary meetings: HI REAL (0900
GMT), INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO (1300 GMT), MOLMED
(1400 GMT).
