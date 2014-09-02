The following factors could affect Italian markets Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy may seek to delay bringing its structural budget deficit into balance until 2016, a senior official said on Monday, as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi repeated that Rome would seek a flexible interpretation of European Union budget rules.

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 7.5 billion euros ($98.51 billion) in August compared with a deficit of 9.4 billion euros in August last year, the economy ministry said on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 0.2 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 53,191 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Chairman Sergio Marchionne sold a portion of the 733,334 CNH Industrial shares he was given pursuant to a Stock Grant Plan, the company said on Monday. A total of 220,000 shares were sold at an average price ofg 6.6559 euros per share.

LUXOTTICA

The group overhauled its top management structure on Monday after Chief Executive Andrea Guerra left due to rifts with Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, now set to play a more active role at the eyewear group.

* Del Vecchio, 79, said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore Guerra had opposed his plans to be more involved in the company as he prepares a smooth ownership transition.

*TELECOM ITALIA

The company has postponed to Sept. 25 a deadline to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina as it awaits regulatory approval.

