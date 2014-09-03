The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad Airways are expected to
win EU regulatory clearance for their tie-up by the end of the
year with minor concessions, a person familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases August service PMI data (0745 GMT).
The Milan Stock Exchange ended the day slightly higher on
Tuesday and outperformed other European markets, buoyed by
rising shares prices of several major Italian banks.
COMPANIES
ENI, ENEL
Italy will go on with a plan to privatize state-owned
companies, but its Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see as a
priority the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni and Enel, he
told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has shortlisted Lone Star and a consortium
comprising Italy's Prelios and Fortress Investment Group for the
sale of its bad-loan management unit, and is expected to pick a
bidder by mid-October, five sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade wants Spain's Telefonica
to sell its stake in the Italian phone company before
it starts to review Telefonica's acquisition of Vivendi's
broadband unit GVT, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing local
sources.
* LUXOTTICA
The chairman and founder of the eyewear company, Leonardo
Del Vecchio, told the Financial Times he would like to sign a
joint venture with France's LVMH, the group that owns French
luxury companies Louis Vuitton and Dior. He said U.S. technology
group Google should make a step forward to broaden the
tehcnology's appeal of its Google Glass and make it appealing
for mass-market.
PETROVALVES, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IMI
General Electric, UK engineer IMI and buyout funds CVC and
First Reserve are preparing binding offers for Italian valve
maker Petrolvalves, sources familiar with the situation said.
KERING, SAFILO
Kering, the French luxury group behind the Gucci and Yves
Saint Laurent brands, is creating a in-house eyewear division
and intends to put Italian eyewar maker Safilo in charge of
production, manufacturing and supply of Gucci glasses from 2017.
As part of its initiative, Kering added it had decided to
terminate its Gucci licence agreement Safilo at the end of 2016
instead of end-2018, paying 90 million euro compensation.
Borsa Italiana releases new composition of FTSE MIB.
