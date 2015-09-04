The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0900 GMT).

(*) ECONOMY

The Italian government may raise its 2015 economic growth forecast after the latest data on job creation, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Italian daily Il Messaggero.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Brazil is a strategic market for the Italian phone company, Telecom Italia's Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, adding the issue was not yet discussed with top investor Vivendi. On a possible investment of Italian state-sponsored fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in Telecom, Recchi said that all investors are welcome.

An extension of the deal recently sealed with Mediaset is not "on the table", Recchi added.

(*) WORLD DUTY FREE

Swiss Dufry said on Thursday that it had bought 1.9 million shares of the Italian company. (*) IPO

The Italian government is slowing down the process to list national railways company Ferrovie dello Stato, whose privatisation was initially planned for 2016, daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on Friday.

UNICREDIT

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni declined to comment on Thursday on a report that the Italian bank was mulling more than 10,000 lay-offs, saying there were no specific figures yet on the table.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The government is studying to set up a holding company to shore up Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria and Carife, three lenders in dire straits, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

TREVI GROUP

Presents H1 results (0900 GMT).

