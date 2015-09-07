The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

U.S. computer company Hewlett-Packard is considering increasing investments and hiring new workers in Italy after years of downsizing because, it says, it has faith, for the first time in a while, that the country is on the mend.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 10.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

The bank will not launch a cash call as it is able to generate capital organically by 15-20 basis points every quarter, UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni told la Repubblica on Monday. The lender could expand its presence in Poland, Ghizzoni added in the interview.

(*) MEDIASET

Champions League's matches will remain exclusive content of Mediaset and there will not be any deal with Sky, Yves Confalonieri, head of content for Premium, told la Repubblica on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, GENERAL MOTORS

FCA boss Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday that seeking a tie-up with General Motors was a "high priority" and such a deal would also be the best strategic option for its U.S. rival.

Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa will not leave his post before the luxury sportscar maker's initial public offering (IPO) planned for later this year, Marchionne said on Saturday.

BANKS (*) The European Commission wants to be sure that the government's plan to set up a bad bank is necessary and in line with market rules, EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told daily La Stampa on Monday. Vestager will visit Italy on Wednesday, the paper said.

Italy's economy minister on Sunday urged the country's banks to grow bigger and strengthen their capital, in the sort of merger deals that a landmark government reform of the sector has so far failed to produce.

The European Central Bank supervisory board has set new, preliminary capital levels for euro zone banks which in many cases, including for Italian lenders, will be higher than previous requirements, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Banks should be informed about the new levels on Monday or Tuesday, the paper said.

Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

TELECOM ITALIA

The chief executive of Vivendi did not rule out on Saturday that the French media group may raise its stake in Spain's Telefonica in the future, but said there was no plan to increase its holding in Telecom Italia.

On Friday, CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine confirmed that appointing Vivendi representatives on Telecom Italia's board was not an issue at present.

Representatives of Telecom Italia and Italian industry ministry hold a new meeting on Monday over the phone group's planned reorganisation.

YOOX

CEO Federico Marchetti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the group born out of the merger with Richemont's Net-a-Porter should debut on the Milan stock exchange in the first half of October. The recent turmoil in China has not affected Yoox's sales there which keep rising triple-digit, he said. Yoox will streamline the portfolio of brands whose e-shopping websites it manages to concentrate on those with higher potential.

ENEL

The dividend that the utility will pay over 2016 results could be higher than a floor of 18 euro cents per share set for that year in the business plan approved in March, its CEO said on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

There is no need to review the bank's plan running to 2017, its management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on Friday. (*) Spain's Abertis has presented the highest bid to buy Italian motorway operator A4 Holding from Intesa Sanpaolo and other shareholders, but it would pay the price of 640 million euros only in 2022, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

PIRELLI

A mandatory tender offer for Pirelli shares will run from Sept. 9 to Oct 13, the tyre maker said on Friday.

PRIVATISATIONS

The CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato confirmed on Saturday Italy planned to sell 40 percent of the railway group in a stock market listing next year, dismissing a press report about a possible delay of the IPO.

ENAV Chairman Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Saturday he hoped the planned stock market listing of the Italian air traffic controller could take place in the first half of next year.

Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio said on Saturday the IPO of Italy's postal service would take place as planned in October despite recent market volatility.

