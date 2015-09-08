The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Italian authorities will hold a new meeting on Monday at the European Commission over a long-awaited project to help banks offload bad loans, Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday citing sources in Brussels. Italy will present an algorithm to calculate a price at which a state-sponsored vehicle could buy these assets without triggering EU rules on state aid.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 13.

Italy will sell 7.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills expiring Sept. 14, 2016 at auction on Sept. 10.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Monday it had struck a deal with unions to manage 3,000 identified redundancies via solidarity contracts, early retirement and retraining.

BANKS

The majority of the 15 Italian banks under the direct oversight of the ECB have been classified as having a risk level of 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 where 5 indicates the bank is 'failing or likely to fail', Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. A level of 3 does not require further capital strengthening, it said. Three or four banks, including probably the two unlisted cooperative banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca which are already planning fresh cash calls, have been rated 4. Only one bank had a mark of 2.

PININFARINA

The Italian car design group is close to sealing a sale to India's Mahindra & Mahindra ending months of negotiations, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

TENARIS

The Techint Group, which controls listed steel pipe maker Tenaris, is being probed by Milan prosecutors over alleged international corruption regarding contracts awarded by Brazil's Petrobras, the company and sources said on Monday.

WORLD DUTY FREE

The company said on Monday its board had approved the statement regarding the mandatory takeover bid by Dufry Financial Services on over 94 million of its shares. The board agreed the price of 10.25 euros was fair.

(*) ATLANTIA

The planned sale of a 30 percent stake in Rome airports' operator Aeroporti di Roma will not take place, as expected, in September, Il Giornale said. The paper cited a source as saying the delay was partly due to the fact that the offers received were not fully satisfactory.

FINMECCANICA

Italy's Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet completed its inaugural flight on Monday, marking the first-ever F-35 flight outside the United States and a major international milestone for the $391 billion weapons program, Lockheed said.

