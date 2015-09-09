The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
COMPANIES
* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BANCA MONTE
DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCA CARIGE, POPOLARE
MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
Italy's lenders are seen passing the European Central Bank's
so-called Srep review, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and il
Messaggero said in unsourced reports. In a classification where
class 1 is the highest and class 4 the lowest, Intesa is seen
placed in class 2 after the review, with most Italian lenders
placed in class 3. Banca Cariga, Monte Paschi, Pop Vicenza and
Veneto Banca are seen falling in class 4. Only the last two are
likely to be asked to boost their capital situation, although
both lenders have already signaled that they were planning to do
so. According to Messaggero, Intesa and Popolare Milano achieved
the best results during the review.
* ENI
The estimate for Eni's giant gas find off the coast of Egypt
of 850 billion cubic meters of gas is "conservative" and could
be raised, the chief executive of the Italian oil and gas group
said on Wednesday.
WORLD DUTY FREE
Italy's market watchdog has approved a mandatory tender
offer on the Italian travel retailer by Swiss rival Dufry, the
Swiss group said, adding the offer will start on Sept. 14 and
run until Oct. 9.
PININFARINA
Orders without price limits, or market orders, on
Pininfarina shares will not be allowed on Sept. 9, the Italian
bourse said on Tuesday.
* VENETO BANCA
The unlisted lender is considering the sale of 1 billion
euros worth of non performing loans and has given a mandate to
PricewaterhouseCoopers to assist in the process, MF said.
* SAFILO
The Italian group announced a new Havaianas eyewear
licensing agreement with Brazil's Alpargatas valid until 2021.
* POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Advisor Goldman Sachs has presented a list of possible
merger candidates for the lender, which include Credito
Valtellinese, Popolare di Sondrio, Popolare Milano and Banca
Carige, Il Messaggero said, excluding Veneto Banca..
According to MF, a group of shareholders that controls 20-25
percent of the company could be formed by the end of the month,
while Veneto Banca is seen as the preferred tie-up candidate.
* UBI BANCA
The lender has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting
for Oct. 10 to vote on the transition into a joint-stock
company.
IPOs
Top executives of Italy's post office Poste Italiane
will meet selected institutional investors in New
York and London next week ahead of an initial public offering
(IPO) planned for late October, two sources said on Tuesday.
Gambero Rosso plans to debut on the AIM, the Italian stock
exchange market dedicated to smaller companies, on Sept. 29, its
chairman told Reuters on Tuesday. The group, whose core earnings
were 3.45 million euros last year, publishes food and wine
magazines and guides for restaurants. It also runs a TV channel
on food and cooking.
DIGITAL MAGICS
Funder and Chairman Enrico Gasperini attends news conference
(0830 GMT).
NOTORIOUS PICTURES
The group said its H1 net profit was 2.6 million euros
($2.91 million) versus 4.7 million euros a year ago.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................