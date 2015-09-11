The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July industrial output data (0800 GMT); January June Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros ninth tranche 0.25 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2018; 3.25-4.0 billion euros new 1.45 percent BTP bond due Sept. 16, 2022; 1.0-1.5 billion euros tenth tranche 3.25 percent BTP bond due Sept. 1, 2046. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said that Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone has resigned, effective Sept. 25.

BANKS

Italian banks raise bar for small business loans.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

A government plan to recall and replace millions of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators could compel other manufacturers to supply automakers with the safety devices, the top U.S auto safety regulator said on Thursday.

* GENERALI

The CEO and country manager of the insurer's Italian businesses Generali Italia told Il Sole 24 Ore his company was committed to sticking to a combined ratio of 89 percent. Asked about the stake in asset manager Banca Generali he said it was an important part of Generali Italia and that the company would be further developed.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction group is close to raising debt to buy a U.S. company for around 300 million euros, La Repubblica said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE, BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA

The top executive of Popolare di Milano discussed with its advisers the potential partners for a merger, Il Messaggero said, adding that the Milan-based lender is looking at Banca Carige, BPER but may also consider a tie-up with Banco Popolare and UBI Banca which are in advanced talks to merge with one another.

FINMECCANICA

The U.S. Navy has removed contracting suspensions imposed on two former senior executives with Italy's Finmeccanica in February 2014, after they were cleared of bribery charges by an Italian court, according to an attorney representing the two men.

ENI

U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein sees some long-term potential for natural gas development in the Middle East.

SORIN

Medical device group Sorin and Cyberonics announced the appointment of Vivid Sehgal as chief financial officer of Livanova PLC, effective with the closing of the proposed merger of Sorin and Cyberonics.

* FULLSIX, SOFTEC

Fullsix and Softec have agreed a merger of Softec with Fullsix units FullDigi and FullPlan to create a new player in the digital marketing and communications sector. The deal is a reverse takeover via a capital increase that Fullsix will underwrite by conferring the two assets.

The Italian bourse said on Friday Softec shares had been suspended from trading.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................