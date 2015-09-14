The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker's Italian plants will operate at full capacity in 2018 and are already running at 80 percent of their potential, thanks to the production of the Panda model at its Pomigliano plant, EMEA head Alfredo Altavilla said on Friday. (*) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will get the first shot at setting a pattern for wages and benefits for more than 140,000 unionized factory workers at the Detroit Three automakers, the company and the United Auto Workers union said Sunday.

TELECOM ITALIA

In a interview published by Milano Finanza on Saturday, Vivendi CEO de Puyfontaine said its investment in Telecom Italia created a big opportunity to distribute its content in Italy. In the same interview, Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi said the Italian group was still brainstorming with its new French investor over possible joint projects. (*) Telecom Italia is weighing the acquisition of Brazil's mobile phone operator Nextel, daily la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding the Italian phone company is also looking at purchasing opportunities coming from the break-up of Brazilian rival Oi. (*) Nomura has cut Telecom Italia's ordinary shares to 'reduce' from 'neutral', reducing target price to 0.99 euros. The broker also downgraded Telecom Italia savers' shares to 'reduce' from 'neutral'.

FINMECCANICA

In an interview with Il Messaggero published on Sunday, French defence group Thales CEO Patrice Caine called for strengthening its space alliance with Finmeccanica and said it was open to broadening its ties with the Italian group to other businesses, such as defence electronics and weapons.

Finmeccanica is expected this week to sign a 4 billion euro financing deal with banks that will guarantee its big Eurofighter order with Kuwait, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fabrizio Viola, the Tuscan lender's chief executive of, is among the candidates to become the CEO of BNL, the Italian unit of BNP Paribas, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, VENETO BANCA

The unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca is weighing the option to tie up with stronger rival Banco Popolare, la Repubblica said on Monday, adding that the two banks could then merge with Ubi Banca.

Banco Popolare is among Deutsche Bank's top picks of "euro area" lenders.

(*) RECORDATI

The pharma company mulls the acquisition of Switzerland-based Polichem, daily MF wrote on Saturday.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker wants to buy other companies in its sectors, CEO Valerio Battista told Radio 24, according to an emailed statement from the radio station.

ENEL

The utility company confirms it would post EBITDA of around 15 billion euros in 2015 with a net debt of around 39 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in its "Letter to the Investor" column.

A2A

The regional utility company is ready to make a non-binding offer to buy smaller domestic rival Linea Group, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The parties have agreed to an period of exclusive talks that ends on Sept. 30, it said.

POSTE ITALIANE

State-owned post office could see sovereign funds enter its capital in its initial public offering planned for late October, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

VENETO BANCA

An association of investors called Per Veneto Banca expects to increase the combined stake held in the lender by its members to 10 percent from 8 percent and is supportive of plans to transform the company into a joint stock firm, its chairman Diego Carraro was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

MONDADORI

The publisher is in talks with six banks over a 550 million-euro financing to refinance existing credit lines, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. It said 50 million euros will help it complete the purchase of RCS MediaGroup's book business.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Traffic control operator Enav has picked banks Banca Imi, Mediobanca, Unicredit, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan e Barclays to advise on its planned IPO, sources close to the matter said without ruling out possible changes.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Dufry starts full mandatory tender offer on World Duty Free shares (0630 GMT); ends on Oct. 9.

(*) BIO-ON

The group has signed with Moore Capital a license agreement to build a Brazil-based facility to produce PHAs bioplastic from sugar cane co-products.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SESA

Board meeting on Q1 results and trades ex-dividend of 0.45 euro per share.

GIGLIO GROUP

Board meeting on H1 results.

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

Board meeting on H1 results.

