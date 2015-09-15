The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Italy's government plans to hike its 2015 growth forecast to
0.9 percent from 0.7 percent previously as the euro zone's
third-largest economy recovers from a three-year slump, Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday in a television interview.
Euromoney holds "The Italy Conference", expected attendees
include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco, head of the Debt Management Office Maria
Cannata, banking association ABI General Manager Giovanni
Sabatini (0655 GMT).
Milan, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends "Italian
Agriculture Day" at Expo (0730 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said
he expected the listing of the group's luxury sports car maker
Ferrari to take place in the second half of October.
* General Motors CEO Mary Barra reiterated at the Frankfurt
car show that the company had looked at the prospect of a tie-up
with FCA and decided it was not in the best interest of General
Motors shareholders, adding this message was resonating with its
those shareholders. She also said FCA had not sent new proposals
to her group.
* General Motors and Fiat Chrysler led an 11.5 percent
increase in European car registrations last month, the
Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said on
Tuesday, as a regional market recovery gathered pace.
EXOR
Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, does not
envisage any further investments for the time being, Exor head
John Elkann said on Monday.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The company is considering cutting its stake in Inwit to 34
percent form 60 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
BANCO POPOLARE
The lender said on Monday it had completed placement of a
500 million euro senior bond due Sept. 2018.
PRADA
Board meeting on H1 results.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Libero Acquisition and GL Europe Luxembourg, GoldenTree
Asset Management Lux, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and
San Bernardino County Employees' Retirement Association have
signed a shareholders' agreement with regard to the transfer of
53.87 percent of Seat PG from the funds to Libero on September
9.
