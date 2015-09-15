The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy's government plans to hike its 2015 growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent previously as the euro zone's third-largest economy recovers from a three-year slump, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday in a television interview.

Euromoney holds "The Italy Conference", expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, head of the Debt Management Office Maria Cannata, banking association ABI General Manager Giovanni Sabatini (0655 GMT).

Milan, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends "Italian Agriculture Day" at Expo (0730 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said he expected the listing of the group's luxury sports car maker Ferrari to take place in the second half of October. * General Motors CEO Mary Barra reiterated at the Frankfurt car show that the company had looked at the prospect of a tie-up with FCA and decided it was not in the best interest of General Motors shareholders, adding this message was resonating with its those shareholders. She also said FCA had not sent new proposals to her group. * General Motors and Fiat Chrysler led an 11.5 percent increase in European car registrations last month, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said on Tuesday, as a regional market recovery gathered pace.

EXOR

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, does not envisage any further investments for the time being, Exor head John Elkann said on Monday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The company is considering cutting its stake in Inwit to 34 percent form 60 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender said on Monday it had completed placement of a 500 million euro senior bond due Sept. 2018.

PRADA

Board meeting on H1 results.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Libero Acquisition and GL Europe Luxembourg, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and San Bernardino County Employees' Retirement Association have signed a shareholders' agreement with regard to the transfer of 53.87 percent of Seat PG from the funds to Libero on September 9.

