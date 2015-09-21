The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
Italy on Friday hiked its forecasts for economic growth this
year and next and opened a potential conflict with the European
Commission by also raising its targets for the budget deficit
and the public debt.
COMPANIES
(*) ATLANTIA, SIAS
The two Italian groups are considering submitting a
non-binding bid for a stake in Brazil's infrastructure group
Ecorodovias, la Repubblica reported on Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone group is in advanced talks with Fastweb
about settling an antitrust dispute which could save Telecom
Italia "hundreds of millions" compared to the 1.7 billion euros
sought in damages by Fastweb, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an
unsourced report on Saturday. The companies are close to a deal,
the paper added.
Telecom Italia's board is due to meet in Rio de Janeiro on
Friday and will discuss its Brazilian unit, Tim Brasil, Il Sole
24 Ore said on Sunday. Among the options that may be weighed by
the company the paper mentioned mobile phone operator Nextel,
Brazilian rival Oi and AT&T's DirecTv. A message that
management will pass to the board is to be "ready to act"
quickly in case the right opportunities arise, the paper added.
(*) Canning Fok, the right-hand man of Hutchison's owner Li
Ka-Shing, told the Financial Times on Monday he was confident
the European Commission would not stop Hutchison and
Vimpelcom from merging their Italian operations.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday
conditions to close the sale of its rail business to Hitachi had
not been fully met, but expected this to happen by Dec.
1.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Friday said
he hopes to have ratification votes on a proposed labor contract
for 40,000 U.S. Fiat Chrysler workers completed in 10
days.
The lowest paid U.S. factory workers at Fiat Chrysler would
get the biggest raises and the most generous profit sharing
checks under a new four-year labor contract, according to
details of the proposed agreement released on
Friday.
After successful wage talks with Fiat Chrysler, the United
Auto Workers union could be influential in helping to convince
General Motors to engage in negotiations on a possible tie-up
between the two car makers, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday,
citing Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.
ENI SAIPEM
Eni and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are
discussing various options for how to reorganise Saipem in a way
that would keep control of the company in Italian hands, yet
help offload its debt off Eni's balance sheet, Corriere della
Sera said on Saturday in an unsourced report. One option on
which they seem to come to an agreement involves both companies
holding a stake in the oil services group. Such a transaction
would be assisted by an international investment bank, with
Goldman Sachs cited as a possible candidate. The plan is to
announce the project by the end of October, the paper added,
along with the launch of the company's new restructuring plan.
ENI
Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share as 2015 interim
dividend.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars per share as
quarterly dividend.
AUTOGRILL, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
Insurer Unipol Gruppo Finanziario joins Milan's FTSE MIB
blue-chip index replacing Autogrill.
IPOs
The Italian market regulator has examined Poste Italiane's
IPO prospectus and asked for some amendments, La Repubblica said
on Saturday in an unsourced report, adding that this could delay
the timing of the IPO, now planned for mid-October. Italy's
economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview with La
Repubblica on Sunday that he was confident the timeline would be
met despite Consob's requests.
The company is expected to publish its IPO prospectus on
Oct. 10 and disclose its dividend policy then, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Sunday. The paper adds that meetings with investors in
New York and London went well and the pre-marketing is expected
to start on Sept. 28.
(*) PRIVATISATIONS
The managing director of Carlyle Group in Italy told
Corriere della Sera that the private equity group is interested
in train station retailer Grandi Stazioni Retail. Carlyle could
buy the whole unit, Marco De Benedetti said.
ALITALIA
The airline's new chief executive could be chosen among the
following, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday: Duncan Naysmith, CFO
at Alitalia; Bruno Matheu, an executive at Etihad; Giancarlo
Schisano, head of operations at Alitalia or Glen Hauenstein,
currently at Delta Airlines.
