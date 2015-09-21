The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italy on Friday hiked its forecasts for economic growth this year and next and opened a potential conflict with the European Commission by also raising its targets for the budget deficit and the public debt.

COMPANIES

(*) ATLANTIA, SIAS

The two Italian groups are considering submitting a non-binding bid for a stake in Brazil's infrastructure group Ecorodovias, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone group is in advanced talks with Fastweb about settling an antitrust dispute which could save Telecom Italia "hundreds of millions" compared to the 1.7 billion euros sought in damages by Fastweb, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday. The companies are close to a deal, the paper added.

Telecom Italia's board is due to meet in Rio de Janeiro on Friday and will discuss its Brazilian unit, Tim Brasil, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Among the options that may be weighed by the company the paper mentioned mobile phone operator Nextel, Brazilian rival Oi and AT&T's DirecTv. A message that management will pass to the board is to be "ready to act" quickly in case the right opportunities arise, the paper added. (*) Canning Fok, the right-hand man of Hutchison's owner Li Ka-Shing, told the Financial Times on Monday he was confident the European Commission would not stop Hutchison and Vimpelcom from merging their Italian operations.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday conditions to close the sale of its rail business to Hitachi had not been fully met, but expected this to happen by Dec. 1.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams on Friday said he hopes to have ratification votes on a proposed labor contract for 40,000 U.S. Fiat Chrysler workers completed in 10 days.

The lowest paid U.S. factory workers at Fiat Chrysler would get the biggest raises and the most generous profit sharing checks under a new four-year labor contract, according to details of the proposed agreement released on Friday.

After successful wage talks with Fiat Chrysler, the United Auto Workers union could be influential in helping to convince General Motors to engage in negotiations on a possible tie-up between the two car makers, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, citing Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

ENI SAIPEM

Eni and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are discussing various options for how to reorganise Saipem in a way that would keep control of the company in Italian hands, yet help offload its debt off Eni's balance sheet, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday in an unsourced report. One option on which they seem to come to an agreement involves both companies holding a stake in the oil services group. Such a transaction would be assisted by an international investment bank, with Goldman Sachs cited as a possible candidate. The plan is to announce the project by the end of October, the paper added, along with the launch of the company's new restructuring plan.

ENI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share as 2015 interim dividend.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

AUTOGRILL, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

Insurer Unipol Gruppo Finanziario joins Milan's FTSE MIB blue-chip index replacing Autogrill.

IPOs

The Italian market regulator has examined Poste Italiane's IPO prospectus and asked for some amendments, La Repubblica said on Saturday in an unsourced report, adding that this could delay the timing of the IPO, now planned for mid-October. Italy's economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview with La Repubblica on Sunday that he was confident the timeline would be met despite Consob's requests.

The company is expected to publish its IPO prospectus on Oct. 10 and disclose its dividend policy then, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The paper adds that meetings with investors in New York and London went well and the pre-marketing is expected to start on Sept. 28.

(*) PRIVATISATIONS

The managing director of Carlyle Group in Italy told Corriere della Sera that the private equity group is interested in train station retailer Grandi Stazioni Retail. Carlyle could buy the whole unit, Marco De Benedetti said.

ALITALIA

The airline's new chief executive could be chosen among the following, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday: Duncan Naysmith, CFO at Alitalia; Bruno Matheu, an executive at Etihad; Giancarlo Schisano, head of operations at Alitalia or Glen Hauenstein, currently at Delta Airlines.

