ECONOMY

ISTAT releases 2014 GDP data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases August fund flows data.

DEBT

The Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 28.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 0.5-1.0 billion euros of 2.1 percent BTPei linker expiring Sept. 15, 2021 and 2.35 percent BTPei linker expiring Sept. 15, 2024 at an auction on Sept. 25. It also plans to offer up to 2 billion euros of CTZ zero-coupon certificates expiring Aug. 30, 2017 that same day.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Italy has asked Volkswagen to prove that the vehicles the carmaker is selling in the country do not contain the same devices that are at the centre of an emissions scandal plaguing the German group in the United States.

(*) Luxury sports car maker Ferrari has added Allen & Company, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Mediobanca as underwriters for its upcoming initial public offering, a SEC filing showed.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

The ECB has lowered its bank-specific core capital requirement compared to the 9 percent threshold set in February, la Repubblica reported citing a banking source.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Newly elected Chairman Massimo Tononi holds a news conference(1300 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

The first tenders for works to roll out a modern broadband infrastructure should be ready in the spring of next year, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The opening of a newly expanded Panama Canal could be delayed after cracks were detected in the concrete walls of one of the locks last month, the waterway's deputy administrator said on Tuesday.

(*) DEA CAPITAL

The holding company said on Wednesday that the IDeA Real Estate had filed for an initial public offering on the Milan bourse.

CTI BIOPHARMA

(*) Italy's stock exchange said on Wednesday shares in the biotech company were suspended from trading pending a statement.

BANCA FINNAT

Meeting with analysts to present H1 results and three-year industrial plan (0900 GMT).

IPOs

Clessidra Vice President Francesco Trapani told MF a bourse listing could be an option down the road for Roberto Cavalli, the fashion house the Italian private equity fund acquired earlier this year. Clessidra expects to raise another 500 million euros by December to complete a third fund it is setting up and for which it has already raised 500 million euros.

