The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling party patched up its internal divisions and reached agreement on a contested reform of Italy's upper house of parliament on Wednesday, meaning it is likely to pass into law.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June and July industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT); July retail sales data (0900 GMT); July and August non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti speak before Senate Budget and Labour committees (0630 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 29.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Nomura International for the early termination of the so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding money at the Italian lender.

(*) BANKS

A plan to shore up three small Italian banks through a fund financed by healthy lenders will need more time than expected to be completed, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Top Italian bankers met with economy minister on Wednesday to discuss government's measures to support corporate lending, Il Messaggero reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

Starts 'Strategy Day', ends on Sept. 25; also board meeting on TIM Brasil to be held on Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 in Rio de Janeiro.

(*) CARMAKERS

After the scandal over Volkswagen, there will be tougher investigations on car emissions also in Europe, Vincente Franco, researcher at International Council of Clean Transportation, told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Road tests by ICCT show that cars produced and sold in Europe by six companies exceed seven time the limits, Franco said, adding, however, that this does not necessarily mean these carmakers are cheating.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Ferrari will have 1.97 billion euro debt when it is carved out from parent company Fiat Chrysler, an updated filing with market regulator SEC shows ahead of the sportscar group's initial public offering.

ALITALIA

Meets trade unions (1000 GMT).

GAMBERO ROSSO

Food and wine magazines and guides for restaurants publisher Gambero Rosso IPO ends (started on Sept. 8).

DANIELI & C.

Board meeting on FY results.

PIRELLI & C.

Bond holders' meeting (0900 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio, Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti, CEO Victor Massiah meet shareholders' in Milan (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................